Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.: Volaris Reports September 2026 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 84%

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its September 2026 preliminary traffic results.

In September, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 1.9%, while RPMs for the month grew 3.1%. Mexican domestic RPMs decreased by 3.8%, while international RPMs increased 14.2%. Consolidated load factor increased 1.0 percentage points year-over-year to 84.4%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers.

For the third quarter, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 11.1%, with Mexican domestic capacity increasing 11.0% and international capacity increasing 11.2%. Consolidated load factor increased by 1.3 percentage points to 85.7%.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "September marked the end of a third quarter in which we executed diligently against our plan. As anticipated, we meaningfully moderated capacity growth during the month, down 22% from the summer high season. Our disciplined approach supported both load factors and unit revenues in an elevated fuel environment, with both markets performing at the upper end of their historical ranges for the month."

September

2026 September

2025 Variance YTD

September

2026 YTD

September

2025 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,366

1,420

(3.8%)

14,097

13,853

1.8%

International 1,010

884

14.2%

9,813

8,581

14.4%

Total 2,375

2,304

3.1:

23,910

22,434

6.6:

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,548

1,599

(3.2%)

15,910

15,621

1.9%

International 1,266

1,163

8.8%

12,160

11,069

9.9%

Total 2,814

2,762

1.9:

28,071

26,689

5.2:

Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 88.2%

88.8%

(0.6) pp 88.6%

88.7%

(0.1) pp International 79.8%

76.0%

3.8 pp 80.7%

77.5%

3.2 pp Total 84.4:

83.4:

1.0 pp 85.2:

84.1:

1.1 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,786

1,762

1.4%

18,071

16,889

7.0%

International 689

614

12.2%

6,720

5,916

13.6%

Total 2,475

2,376

4.2:

24,791

22,804

8.7:



The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period performance or its year-over-year comparison will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

Investor Relations Contact

Liliana Juárez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Ricardo Flores / rflores@gcya.net

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 246 and its fleet from 4 to 154 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 46 cities in Mexico and 34 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.