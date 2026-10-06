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WKN: A1W5BG | ISIN: US21240E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CDA
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:05
5,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION SAB DE CV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION SAB DE CV ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8006,10017:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.: Volaris Reports September 2026 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 84%

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its September 2026 preliminary traffic results.

In September, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 1.9%, while RPMs for the month grew 3.1%. Mexican domestic RPMs decreased by 3.8%, while international RPMs increased 14.2%. Consolidated load factor increased 1.0 percentage points year-over-year to 84.4%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers.

For the third quarter, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 11.1%, with Mexican domestic capacity increasing 11.0% and international capacity increasing 11.2%. Consolidated load factor increased by 1.3 percentage points to 85.7%.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "September marked the end of a third quarter in which we executed diligently against our plan. As anticipated, we meaningfully moderated capacity growth during the month, down 22% from the summer high season. Our disciplined approach supported both load factors and unit revenues in an elevated fuel environment, with both markets performing at the upper end of their historical ranges for the month."

September
2026		September
2025		VarianceYTD
September
2026		YTD
September
2025		Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,366
1,420
(3.8%)
14,097
13,853
1.8%
International1,010
884
14.2%
9,813
8,581
14.4%
Total2,375
2,304
3.1:
23,910
22,434
6.6:
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,548
1,599
(3.2%)
15,910
15,621
1.9%
International1,266
1,163
8.8%
12,160
11,069
9.9%
Total2,814
2,762
1.9:
28,071
26,689
5.2:
Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic88.2%
88.8%
(0.6) pp88.6%
88.7%
(0.1) pp
International79.8%
76.0%
3.8 pp80.7%
77.5%
3.2 pp
Total84.4:
83.4:
1.0 pp85.2:
84.1:
1.1 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,786
1,762
1.4%
18,071
16,889
7.0%
International689
614
12.2%
6,720
5,916
13.6%
Total2,475
2,376
4.2:
24,791
22,804
8.7:

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period performance or its year-over-year comparison will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

Investor Relations Contact
Liliana Juárez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact
Ricardo Flores / rflores@gcya.net

About Volaris
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 246 and its fleet from 4 to 154 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 46 cities in Mexico and 34 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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