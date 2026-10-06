Magic Empire Global Limited Announces Strategic Expansion into Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Finance, Establishing Dual Core Business Model

Hong Kong, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) ("MEGL" or the "Company") today announced a new strategic initiative to expand into international commodity trading and supply chain finance, building on its established financial services platform in Hong Kong. Going forward, the Company intends to develop its business around two core pillars: commodity trading, focusing on mineral and energy resources, and financial services, centered on supply chain finance.

The Company has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Lunar Haste International Trading Limited, through which it is developing an integrated business comprising two complementary segments:

Commodity Trading: cross-border trading of timber, mineral and coal products, initially focusing on hardwood logs and sawn timber, iron ore, thermal coal and metallurgical coal, supplied to buyers in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Supply Chain Finance: financing solutions for upstream suppliers and downstream buyers in the commodity sector, which may include pre-export financing, inventory and warehouse receipt financing, receivables financing, and letter of credit facilitation and related arrangements. Such financing solutions will be provided, where required, through licensed entities or in cooperation with licensed financial institutions, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

The Company has established a mature partnership network and supply chain resources across North America, Europe and Africa, including relationships with producers, mine operators, timber mills and end buyers. These resources are expected to provide the Company with stable access to supply and diversified sourcing channels from the outset of its trading operations.

The expansion is further anchored by the extensive industry experience of the Company's management team, which has more than 30 years of experience in commodity trading and has held key management roles at a number of multinational commodity, mineral and energy trading companies.

The Company believes that combining physical trading with supply chain finance creates a mutually reinforcing model. Trading activities provide direct visibility into cargo flows, counterparty performance and collateral quality, which supports disciplined credit decisions, while financing capabilities strengthen relationships with suppliers and buyers and enhance the Company's trading competitiveness.

"Our management team has spent more than 30 years building relationships across global commodity supply chains, and we have established a mature partnership network spanning North America, Europe and Africa," said Mei Wang, CFO of MEGL. "By pairing that industry expertise with MEGL's financial services capabilities, we can offer our partners both reliable trading channels and tailored financing. Commodity trading and supply chain finance will be the two pillars of MEGL's growth going forward."

The Company has completed its first commodity trading transaction through Lunar Haste International Trading Limited in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Magic Empire Global Limited

Magic Empire Global Limited is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in financial services, including corporate finance advisory and underwriting services, and is expanding into international commodity trading and supply chain finance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding the Company's expansion into commodity trading and supply chain finance, its dual core business strategy, and anticipated benefits, are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including commodity price volatility; counterparty, credit and collateral risk associated with trading and financing activities; supply chain and logistics disruptions; compliance with timber legality and responsible sourcing requirements; sanctions and export control regulations applicable to mineral, energy and coal products; environmental and climate-related regulations and policies affecting coal; licensing requirements applicable to lending and financing activities; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact

International Elite Capital

Annabelle Zhang

+1 (646) 866-7928

management@iecapitalusa.com