Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports Third Quarter Grain Movement

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it set a new quarterly record for grain movement. CN moved 7.94 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain from Western Canada in its third quarter, surpassing the previous record of 7.48 MMT set in 2020.

The strong performance reflects robust customer demand, close collaboration across the grain supply chain and consistent execution of CN's operating plan. CN remains focused on sustaining this momentum through winter while continuing to deliver safe, reliable and consistent service to producers, grain companies and supply chain partners.

CN Winter Plan

As CN prepares for winter operations, the Company recently published its 2026-2027 Winter Plan, outlining the proactive solutions in place across its network to support safe and reliable service.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.