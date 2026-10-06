Pinnacle Roofing Inc. has completed a donated roof installation for a veteran who needed a replacement but faced financial barriers that prevented the project from moving forward.

Schenectady, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Pinnacle Roofing Inc. has completed a donated roof installation for a veteran in the Capital Region who needed a replacement roof but was unable to fund the project. The company provided the labor, materials, and coordination needed to complete the work, marking a new community support effort for the Schenectady roofing contractor.

The project began after Pinnacle Roofing Inc. became aware of the veteran's need for a roof replacement and the financial circumstances preventing the work from moving forward. Because the project involved work the company already performs, Pinnacle Roofing Inc. was able to use its crews, materials, and scheduling resources to complete the installation.

The donated project also marks a new step in Pinnacle Roofing Inc.'s community involvement across Albany, Saratoga County, and the Capital Region. By using resources already available through its regular operations, the company was able to address a local housing need without creating a separate assistance program.





Pinnacle Roofing Inc., Roof Repair Company in Albany and the Capital Region, Completes Donated Roof Project for Veteran



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For Pinnacle Roofing Inc., the completed installation shows how the company can use its existing roofing resources to respond to needs within the communities it serves. The project also gives Pinnacle Roofing Inc. a clearer basis for considering similar opportunities in the future when the work matches the company's capabilities.

As Pinnacle Roofing Inc. continues its regular roofing work, the company plans to remain open to future community support opportunities within the areas it serves. Any future projects will be considered based on the needs involved and the resources available at the time.

Additional information about Pinnacle Roofing Inc. and services such as roof repair in Albany and the Capital Region is available on the company's website.

About Pinnacle Roofing Inc.

Pinnacle Roofing Inc. is a roofing contractor in Schenectady serving homeowners, businesses, and property owners across Albany, Saratoga County, and the Capital Region. The company provides residential roofing, commercial roofing, storm damage repair, roof inspections, and emergency roofing services. Pinnacle Roofing Inc. supports both planned roofing projects and urgent repair needs, with services designed to address a range of property types and roofing conditions throughout the region, with a focus on dependable service, clear communication, and practical roofing solutions.

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