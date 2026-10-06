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WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 08:06
1,140 Euro
-0,87 % -0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,23019:17
Dow Jones News
06.10.2026 17:57 Uhr
279 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
06-Oct-2026 / 16:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 6 October 2026 

RM plc 

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

Mark Cook, a person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA" 
transaction, sold 19,952 ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") and immediately repurchased 19,841 shares into his 
Individual Savings Account ("ISA") 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      Mark Cook 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief 
                               Executive Officer) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment         Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer 
 
a)      Name                      RM plc 
 
b)      LEI code                    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
       of instrument 
 
 
b)      Identification code               RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) 
 
                                1. Sale of shares by PDMR ("Sale") 
                                2. Purchase of shares by PDMR into ISA 
c)      Nature of this transaction             ("Purchase") 

                                               Price     Volume 
 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s)              1. Sale  GBP1.0025    19,952 
 
                                2. Purchase    GBP1.0025    19,841

n/a

Aggregated information

e)

f) Date of the transaction 2026-10-05 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 445609 
EQS News ID:  2411412 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2411412&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2026 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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