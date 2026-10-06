DJ RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding 06-Oct-2026 / 16:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 October 2026 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation Mark Cook, a person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA" transaction, sold 19,952 ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") and immediately repurchased 19,841 shares into his Individual Savings Account ("ISA") 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") of instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) 1. Sale of shares by PDMR ("Sale") 2. Purchase of shares by PDMR into ISA c) Nature of this transaction ("Purchase") Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Sale GBP1.0025 19,952 2. Purchase GBP1.0025 19,841

n/a

Aggregated information

e)

f) Date of the transaction 2026-10-05 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 445609 EQS News ID: 2411412 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 06, 2026 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)