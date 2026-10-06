Big Bear Gold Corp. Announces Resumption of Trading

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bear Gold Corp. (TSXV: BEAR) (the "Company" or "BEAR") announces that its common shares are expected to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at market open on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Trading in the Company's common shares was halted on September 28, 2026, pending the announcement of the Company's acquisition of an optioned interest in the Peerless Property. As announced, the Company has entered into an assignment and assumption of property option agreement dated September 25, 2026, with Bathurst Metals Corp. ("BMV") and Stanley R McClay as bare trustee for BCT Holdings Corp., pursuant to which the Company will acquire BMV's 100% optioned interest in the Peerless Property located in the Bridge River Mining Camp, British Columbia. This transaction is subject to TSXV approval.

Full details of the transaction are set out in the Company's news release dated October 1, 2026.

About Big Bear Gold Corp.

Big Bear Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Peter Laipnieks"

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO



Contacts:

Big Bear Gold Corp.

Suite 900, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1



Investor Relations: (250) 216.5674

Email: bigbeargold007@gmail.com

Website: bigbeargold.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements included herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.