Two-day summit brought together 400 attendees from across the Bittensor network and beyond, with announcements spanning infrastructure, model training, drug discovery, robotics and distributed AI

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Exploit Summit concluded on September 29 at New City Gas in Montreal after two days of talks, debates, workshops, live demonstrations and technical sessions involving 400 attendees and more than 70 subnet teams from across the Bittensor network.





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Chutes announced an 8-billion-parameter Paralex training run using RTX 5090 GPUs. The team reported that the run cost $6,500 and demonstrated the process on a phone. IOTA set out plans for an SDK and Liquid Compute platform, which will let builders pre-train, fine-tune and post-train models on its GPU network.

Metanova Labs announced that molecules produced through its drug-discovery subnet are being tested and synthesised in a real-world laboratory. Carbon won the summit's Pitchtensor competition. OpenRoboto demonstrated Shift, its hardware for turning real-world robotic work into training data, and Green Compute announced a $4 million data centre planned for the end of October.





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"These teams are working on very different problems, but they are all working within the same incentive structure. Exploit gave those teams a chance to explain what they are building and to have those ideas discussed alongside work happening elsewhere in the network," said Jose Rios, CEO of Belmont Labs and Co-Director of Bittensor Commons.

Founders and senior contributors from Chutes, Macrocosmos, Metanova Labs, Swarm, 404-Gen and other teams attended, alongside researchers, developers and operators from across the Bittensor ecosystem. Almost 10,000 concurrent viewers also followed the sessions on the summit's X Live broadcasts.

Commercialisation was one of the main themes at Exploit Summit in Montreal. Sessions examined how subnets are moving from experiments and proofs of concept toward products used by customers both inside and outside the Bittensor ecosystem, across inference, compute, enterprise AI and other services.





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Gamma, a proposal presented at the summit, would let subnets use part of their network emissions to pay for compute, inference and storage from infrastructure subnets on the network.

The summit also examined the practical questions facing teams building outside conventional technology-company models, including how resources are allocated and how independent contributors are organised. Other debates asked whether decentralised networks can compete with organisations spending at industry scale on infrastructure, and how open networks approach safety and quality control.





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Choosing Montreal gave the event an additional point of reference. The city has played an important role in the history of modern AI and deep-learning research, making it a fitting setting for a conference examining different ways of organising AI development. The connection is historical and thematic; Montreal's established academic AI institutions were not participants in or endorsers of the Bittensor network.

Replays of both days are available on X: Day 1 and Day 2

The wire release issued for Exploit Summit is available here: Exploit Summit Announcement Release

ABOUT EXPLOIT SUMMIT

Exploit Summit is Bittensor's native conference, held at New City Gas in Montreal on September 28-29, 2026. Over two days of talks, debates, workshops and live demonstrations, the event brought together builders, researchers and operators working at the intersection of machine learning, incentive design and distributed networks. More at https://exploitsummit.com

ABOUT BITTENSOR

Bittensor is a decentralised incentive network designed to coordinate global contributors to build machine intelligence collaboratively rather than behind closed doors. More than 100 subnet teams currently operate on the network. https://bittensor.com





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ABOUT BITTENSOR COMMONS

Bittensor Commons is a non-profit initiative dedicated to the visibility, understanding and adoption of Bittensor, run by and for the community. It produces Exploit Summit. https://bittensorcommons.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317627