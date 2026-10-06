Restoration Marketing Success launches an LSA-to-Performance Max migration system to help water damage companies prepare their Google Ads campaigns for the changing advertising format.

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Restoration Marketing Success has announced the launch of a new LSA-to-Performance Max migration system for water damage companies. The system is designed to help restoration contractors organize existing campaign data, lead information, and website activity as they prepare for Performance Max. The launch also includes a weather-triggered bidding feature and the opening of a limited client waitlist.

The new migration system was developed around the differences between Local Services Ads and Performance Max. While LSA has traditionally focused on direct calls from people searching for immediate help, Performance Max uses a wider range of campaign and lead information. Restoration Marketing Success introduced the framework to give restoration companies a more structured way to manage that transition.

A key part of the LSA to Performance Max migration for restoration contractors is making better use of lead information already generated through existing campaigns. Historical LSA data, call tracking, lead scoring, spam filtering, and booked-job information are brought together so the campaign can better recognize which inquiries are more likely to represent genuine restoration work.

As part of the launch, the Water Damage SEO company is also organizing campaigns around the type of restoration service a homeowner may need. Water damage, flood cleanup, sewage backup, and storm response can involve different circumstances, so keeping those services separate helps the advertising and related website pages better match the reason for the search.

Website preparation is another part of the newly introduced system. Because Performance Max can direct people to different pages on a contractor's website, Restoration Marketing Success reviews those pages to ensure service information is clear and contact options are easy to find. Water damage company website design therefore becomes part of the setup, while pages developed through the agency's water damage SEO services may also be used when they closely match the service being advertised. This helps create a more direct path from the ad to the relevant service page and, ultimately, to a qualified call or form submission.

Restoration Marketing Success has also announced the addition of weather-based campaign adjustments through its Google Ads management for water damage companies. Demand for restoration work can change quickly during heavy rain, flooding, tropical weather, or freezing conditions. The weather-triggered feature allows selected campaign settings to adjust when those conditions affect a contractor's service area.

For Restoration Marketing Success, the launch establishes a defined process for helping restoration contractors move from LSA-focused advertising into Performance Max. The restoration marketing agency has opened a limited client waitlist as the system becomes available to more water damage companies and plans to continue refining the framework as Google advertising continues to change.

About Restoration Marketing Success

Restoration Marketing Success is a digital marketing agency serving restoration companies across the United States. The company works with water damage, fire damage, and mold restoration businesses with SEO, paid advertising, website design, content, and lead management. Its services are built around the needs of restoration contractors, with a focus on improving online visibility and helping companies connect with potential customers. Restoration Marketing Success also provides campaign tracking and reporting to help clients understand where leads are coming from and how their marketing is performing. The agency follows a one-client-per-market model to avoid representing competing restoration companies within the same service area.

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