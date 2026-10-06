Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to participate in the Semi-Annual Financial Reporting Pilot (the "SAR Pilot") program. The SAR Pilot was introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"). This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The SAR Pilot permits eligible venture issuers to transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria to participate in the SAR Pilot, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenues of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of at least 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters. The Company's financial year-end is May 31. The initial period for which the Company will not file a quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three-month period ended August 31, 2026.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and unaudited six-month interim financial reports and will continue to provide timely disclosure in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advanced stage exploration and development at the 100% owned Pegmont Lead Zinc Project in Australia. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317704