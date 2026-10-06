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Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
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7 Tage

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PB

WKN: 541501 | ISIN: US71654V4086 | Ticker-Symbol: PJXA
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 21:52
21,100 Euro
-2,31 % -0,500
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80021,60023:00
21,00021,30022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR21,100-2,31 %
TECHNIPFMC PLC62,40-0,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.