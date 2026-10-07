VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / ECC Ventures 4 Corp. (TSXV:ECCF.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that the Exchange has accepted the resumption of trading in the Company's common shares, effective at the open of market on or about October 9, 2026.

Trading was halted on July 7, 2026 in connection with the Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction with Cambria Gold Mines Inc. As announced on September 17, 2026, that transaction has been terminated and will not proceed. Following termination, the Company applied to the Exchange for resumption of trading.

The Company will continue to identify and evaluate assets and businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction, and will announce any new Qualifying Transaction Agreement in accordance with Exchange policies.

For further information, please contact:

Doug McFaul, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778-331-4303

Email: dmcfaul@emprisecapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements about the resumption of trading and the Company's intention to identify and complete a Qualifying Transaction. There is no assurance the Company will identify a suitable transaction or complete a Qualifying Transaction. Actual results may differ materially, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

SOURCE: ECC Ventures 4 Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ecc-ventures-4-corp.-announces-resumption-of-trading-1233829