Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed VCC(VitalChain) at 08:00am on Oct 5, 2026 (UTC).





VCC Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/vcc_usdt.

About VCC(VitalChain)

VitalChain combines blockchain & AI to protect health data, ensuring privacy and security for smarter health management. VitalChain's mission is to build a secure, privacy-first, and intelligent healthcare data infrastructure that empowers individuals with true ownership and control over their health data, while enabling trusted and efficient data collaboration across the global healthcare ecosystem.

Why VCC(VitalChain)

VitalChain is worth watching because it sits at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and healthcare data infrastructure, targeting one of the most valuable yet fragmented categories of digital information: personal health data. The project aims to give individuals sovereign control over encrypted medical records while enabling permissioned data sharing, AI-powered health insights, and incentive-based data utilization through VCC. Its ecosystem also extends toward wearable-generated health data, creating a potential bridge between real-world health signals and decentralized data infrastructure. Following VCC's trading launch on LBank on October 5, 2026, VitalChain is entering a near-term market expansion phase that could bring greater visibility and liquidity to the project.

Tokenomics

Token Name: VitalChain

VitalChain Token Symbol: VCC

VCC Total Supply: 100,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Ecosystem:40%

Foundation:20%

Community:15%

Team & Partners:25%

Learn More About VCC(VitalChain)

Website: https://vitalchainai.com/

X: https://x.com/MyVitalChain

Telegram: https://t.me/MyVitalChain

Whitepaper: https://vital-chain.gitbook.io/vital-chain-docs

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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