The companies will combine device-level security with global IoT connectivity to strengthen security for connected devices

The partnership follows Exein's $270 million funding round, which included T.Capital, Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment arm, among its backers

Exein, a global leader in physical AI and runtime security, today announced a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom IoT to bring integrated security to connected devices across Deutsche Telekom IoT's ecosystem. With its own transatlantic network and around 600 roaming and satellite partners, Deutsche Telekom IoT provides worldwide connectivity for customers across industries and markets.

The partnership pairs Exein's device-level security with Deutsche Telekom IoT's global connectivity capabilities, addressing a gap that is becoming more urgent as intelligent, business-critical applications move directly onto devices operating in the field robots, drones and industrial machines acting autonomously and making decisions in the physical world.

Exein's security technology already protects more than two billion devices globally, across sectors including automotive, robotics, energy and industrial manufacturing. Its latest runtime architecture, Photon, operates at kernel level to block malicious execution before an attack can run, including in environments with limited or no connectivity. Through the partnership, Exein will bring its on-device security expertise together with Deutsche Telekom IoT's global connectivity capabilities, giving customers a more integrated approach to connectivity and device security throughout the IoT lifecycle.

The announcement follows Exein's $270 million funding round, which valued the company at $1.7 billion and made it Europe's most valuable cybersecurity startup. The significantly oversubscribed round was led by Headline and included participation from T.Capital, Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment arm. Other investors included Sofina, Goldman Sachs, the European Investment Bank Group through the European Tech Champions Initiative, and Wachstumsfonds Deutschland, advised by KfW Capital. The round also included participation from previous investors Balderton, HV, Intrepid Growth Partners, 33N, Lakestar, Supernova Invest, Blue Cloud Ventures and Geodesic Capital.

Gianni Cuozzo, Founder and CEO of Exein, said: "From day one, our vision has been to build cybersecurity directly into devices. By combining that with Deutsche Telekom IoT's global connectivity, we are creating a secure ecosystem. The physical AI revolution will only happen if people can trust the technology they interact with. We are proud to partner with Deutsche Telekom IoT to make that possible."

Christian Schwalbe, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT, said: "As IoT devices take on increasingly critical roles in business operations, connectivity and security need to go hand in hand. With Physical AI, intelligent applications are moving directly onto devices from robots and drones to industrial machines making device and firmware security even more important. By combining Exein's expertise in device-level security with Deutsche Telekom IoT's global connectivity capabilities, we aim to give customers a stronger foundation for deploying and scaling connected devices securely and with confidence."

About Exein

Exein is a leading physical AI cybersecurity company headquartered in Rome, Italy, with operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the United States. Its AI-powered technology is distributed across more than two billion connected devices in sectors including industrial automation, automotive, energy, healthcare, semiconductors, aerospace and robotics. Through Photon, Exein delivers preemptive runtime security for connected devices, physical AI, autonomous AI agents and cloud and edge infrastructure. https://www.exein.io/

About Deutsche Telekom IoT

Deutsche Telekom IoT simplifies global IoT connectivity. As a leading IoT Connectivity Orchestrator, the company enables businesses worldwide to securely connect, manage and scale products and services across international markets. Built on a leading transatlantic network infrastructure and a global ecosystem of technology partners, Deutsche Telekom IoT provides seamless access to mobile and satellite connectivity worldwide, including connections through more than 600 selected roaming networks across 228 countries and territories. Beyond connectivity, the company offers value-added services such as IoT security, Precise Positioning and integrated connectivity solutions, helping customers reduce complexity, accelerate innovation and unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006618116/en/

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