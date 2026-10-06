Harvard Bioscience, Inc.: Harvard Bioscience Announces Creation of Scientific Advisory Board

HOLLISTON, Mass., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to guide the Company's ongoing research, development, and new product roadmaps. The SAB will meet quarterly and consists of five members, Harvard Bioscience President and CEO John Duke and four experienced industry leaders.

"The formation of our Scientific Advisory Board marks an exciting chapter for Harvard Bioscience," said John Duke, President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience. "It brings together distinguished industry leaders to influence our R&D and new product roadmaps. The combined expertise in drug discovery, translational medicine, and launching new products will be instrumental in maximizing value for our customers and shareholders."

The newly appointed members of the Harvard Bioscience Scientific Advisory Board include:

John Duke | President, CEO & Board Member, Harvard Bioscience

John Duke has served as President, CEO, of Harvard Bioscience since 2025. Prior to Harvard Bioscience, he was CEO at Plastic Molding Technology, and spent 25 years at Corning Incorporated, including 10 years in Corning Life Sciences.





Dr. Ryan Conder | Director, Epithelial & Organoid Systems at STEMCELL Technologies

Dr. Ryan Conder possesses extensive knowledge and experience with molecular biology, biochemistry, biotechnology, and drug discovery, as well as organoid systems. In addition to his work at STEMCELL Technologies, Dr. Conder currently serves as an adjunct professor at Simon Fraser University in the Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry.





Dr. Aaron Goldman | Director, Drug Resistance Group at Harvard Medical School

Dr. Aaron Goldman is the founder and Director of the Drug Resistance Group at Brigham and Women's Hospital, with nearly 20 years of experience in medical pharmacology, translational medicine, and oncology research. Dr. Goldman currently serves as an Operating Partner at BroadOak Capital Partners and an EIR at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and holds appointments at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, and Mass General Brigham.





Dr. Keith Olson | CEO, Ananda Devices

Currently serving as the CEO of Ananda Devices, Dr. Keith Olson is a veteran life sciences executive with over three decades of leadership experience spanning drug discovery tools, new product development, sales and marketing. Prior to his role at Ananda, Dr. Olson held roles at FujiFilm Cellular Dynamics and Life Technologies.





Eric Richman | Board Member, LabConnect & SafeHeal

Eric Richman is a seasoned board member and venture capitalist in the life sciences space, with over 25 years of experience as an executive including numerous CEO roles. Mr. Richman currently sits on the board of directors of LabConnect, SafeHeal, Polarity Bio, MicroHealth Digital, and Tempo Therapeutics. He has previously held board roles with Adma Biologics, Gain Therapeutics, F2G, Tyrogenex, and others.





About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com

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