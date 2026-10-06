Wealthfront Corporation: Wealthfront Reports September 2026 Monthly Metrics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront Corporation (Nasdaq: WLTH) today reported select monthly metrics for September 2026.

"We drove strong Net Deposits across the platform in September, reflecting the strength of our best-in-class products that give clients smart, reliable ways to build wealth across various macroeconomic environments," said CEO David Fortunato. "September marked our third consecutive month of positive Cash Net Deposits. In the second half of the month, Cash Net Deposits benefited from a higher Cash Account APY after we immediately passed along the 25 basis point Fed rate hike, which was partially offset by clients making quarterly cash tax payments during the month. We remain focused on driving cross-product adoption in transition environments like we are in today, including by building on our proven success with client incentives that helped lift asset-weighted cross-product adoption month-over-month to just under 64% at the end of September."

Total Platform Assets at the end of September 2026 were $100.5 billion, relatively flat since the end of August 2026 and an increase of 9% year-over-year. Cash Management Assets at the end of September 2026 were $45.3 billion, relatively flat since the end of August 2026 and a decrease of 4% year-over-year. Investment Advisory Assets at the end of September 2026 were $55.2 billion, a decrease of 1% from the end of August 2026 and an increase of 24% year-over-year.

at the end of September 2026 were $100.5 billion, relatively flat since the end of August 2026 and an increase of 9% year-over-year. Total Net Deposits in September 2026 were $532 million. This consisted of Cash Management Net Deposits of $194 million and Investment Advisory Net Deposits of $338 million.

in September 2026 were $532 million. This consisted of of $194 million and of $338 million. Funded Clients at the end of September 2026 were 1.54 million, an increase of 1% from the end of August 2026 and 13% year-over-year.

Sep-26 Aug-26 Sep-25 MoM YoY Total Platform Assets (in $ M) - 100,466 - 100,899 - 92,025 (0.4%) 9.2: Cash Management Assets $45,279 $45,085 $47,381 0.4% (4.4%) Investment Advisory Assets $55,188 $55,814 $44,644 (1.1%) 23.6% Total Net Deposits (in $ M) - 532 - 605 - 513 NM NM Cash Management Net Deposits $194 $228 $138 NM NM Investment Advisory Net Deposits $338 $378 $375 NM NM Funded Clients (in K) 1,536 1,521 1,364 1.0: 12.6:

Note: Subtotals may not add up to totals due to rounding.

Additional Commentary:

September 2026-end Annualized Cash Management Fee Rate: As of the end of September 2026, our annualized cash management fee rate was roughly 55 basis points.

As of the end of September 2026, our annualized cash management fee rate was roughly 55 basis points. Expected F3Q27 Employer Tax Expenses Tied to Options Exercises by Former Employees: As noted during the F2Q27 earnings call, F3Q27 results will include one-time employer tax expenses tied to options exercises by former employees ahead of a September exercise deadline. We now expect to incur roughly $1.2 million in one-time employer tax expenses tied to options exercises by former employees in F3Q27, predominantly within product development expenses. Note, while these expenses are tied to a one-time event, these expenses will be included in both GAAP and adjusted F3Q27 results.





Disclosures

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Wealthfront's full monthly metrics release, which is available at ir.wealthfront.com.

This monthly metrics report provides certain limited purpose monthly performance results of Wealthfront Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("we," "Wealthfront" or the "Company"). This information is presented without commentary and should be read in conjunction with our most recent quarterly and annual results and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available under the "Financial Information" tab of our Investor Relations website at ir.wealthfront.com.

The information provided is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on our estimates and subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. During the course of the financial close process, the Company may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may have a material impact to the information presented in this monthly metrics report, and final results for the fiscal quarter, as reported in our quarterly and annual filings with the SEC, may vary from the information provided herein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, and due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

We intend to make these monthly metrics reports available on a regular basis on our Investor Relations website. We expect monthly metrics reports regarding each of the first two months of each fiscal quarter to be available towards the beginning of the following month. We expect the monthly metric report for the third month of each fiscal quarter to be made available alongside our quarterly earnings announced for that completed quarter.

In addition to filings we make with the SEC, we use our Investor Relations website (ir.wealthfront.com), our X account (@Wealthfront), and our LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/wealthfront) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront is a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth. Since pioneering the automated investing category in 2011, the company has grown into a leading consumer fintech that helps clients achieve their financial goals with innovative saving, investing, borrowing, and lending products. Wealthfront's expanding suite of high-quality, low-cost offerings helps digital natives earn more on their savings, borrow at lower rates, and keep more of their returns. To learn more and get started, visit www.wealthfront.com or download the Wealthfront app.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@ wealthfront.com

Media: press@wealthfront.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Wealthfront's future operating results and financial condition, its business strategy and plans, market growth, and its objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and are based on information available to Wealthfront together with Wealthfront's expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs, and assumptions as of such date. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wealthfront's control. Wealthfront's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results is included in Wealthfront's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on April 24, 2026 and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Wealthfront's Investor Relations website at https://ir.wealthfront.com or the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Wealthfront undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Wealthfront's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.