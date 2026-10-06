ONEOK, Inc.: ONEOK Completes Acquisition of Brazos Midstream's Permian Midland Basin Assets

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Brazos Midstream's Permian Midland Basin natural gas gathering and processing assets for total cash consideration of approximately $4.425 billion.

"The completion of this acquisition further strengthens our Permian Midland Basin position with a premier gathering and processing platform supported by high-quality acreage, long-term contracts and some of the basin's leading producers," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO. "These assets provide significant opportunities for future growth and enhance our ability to connect increasing natural gas and NGL production across ONEOK's integrated system."

The acquisition more than doubles ONEOK's Midland Basin processing capacity to approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet per day, including facilities currently under construction. The system is supported by approximately 600,000 dedicated acres under long-term fixed-fee contracts, with a weighted-average remaining term of more than 12 years.

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At ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), we deliver energy products and services vital to an advancing world. We are a leading midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage and marine export services. Through our approximately 60,000-mile pipeline network, we transport the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products and crude oil that help meet domestic and international energy demand, contribute to energy security and provide safe, reliable and responsible energy solutions needed today and into the future. As one of the largest integrated energy infrastructure companies in North America, ONEOK is delivering energy that makes a difference in the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world.

ONEOK, Inc. is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For information about ONEOK, visit www.oneok.com. For the latest news, visit the ONEOK newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined under federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance (including projected levels of quarterly and annual dividends and adjusted EBITDA), growth, leverage, synergies, liquidity, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under federal securities laws and other applicable laws.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, ONEOK being unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including failure to achieve anticipated growth levels or operational synergies. Those factors may affect our operations, markets, products, services and prices. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Any such forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Megan Patterson

918-561-5325

ONEOKInvestorRelations@oneok.com

Media Relations:

Alicia Keenom

918-861-3749

Media@oneok.com

ONEOK Completes Acquisition of Brazos Midstream's Permian Midland Basin Assets

ONEOK has completed its acquisition of Brazos Midstream's Permian Midland Basin assets for approxima...