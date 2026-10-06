Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ON

WKN: A42MJQ | ISIN: US30609A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 9ZF
München
07.10.26 | 08:05
80,12 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ONEOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONEOK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,1282,7810.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 22:18 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ONEOK, Inc.: ONEOK Completes Acquisition of Brazos Midstream's Permian Midland Basin Assets

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Brazos Midstream's Permian Midland Basin natural gas gathering and processing assets for total cash consideration of approximately $4.425 billion.

"The completion of this acquisition further strengthens our Permian Midland Basin position with a premier gathering and processing platform supported by high-quality acreage, long-term contracts and some of the basin's leading producers," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO. "These assets provide significant opportunities for future growth and enhance our ability to connect increasing natural gas and NGL production across ONEOK's integrated system."

The acquisition more than doubles ONEOK's Midland Basin processing capacity to approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet per day, including facilities currently under construction. The system is supported by approximately 600,000 dedicated acres under long-term fixed-fee contracts, with a weighted-average remaining term of more than 12 years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
At ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), we deliver energy products and services vital to an advancing world. We are a leading midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage and marine export services. Through our approximately 60,000-mile pipeline network, we transport the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products and crude oil that help meet domestic and international energy demand, contribute to energy security and provide safe, reliable and responsible energy solutions needed today and into the future. As one of the largest integrated energy infrastructure companies in North America, ONEOK is delivering energy that makes a difference in the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world.

ONEOK, Inc. is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For information about ONEOK, visit www.oneok.com. For the latest news, visit the ONEOK newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined under federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance (including projected levels of quarterly and annual dividends and adjusted EBITDA), growth, leverage, synergies, liquidity, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under federal securities laws and other applicable laws.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, ONEOK being unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including failure to achieve anticipated growth levels or operational synergies. Those factors may affect our operations, markets, products, services and prices. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Any such forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Megan Patterson
918-561-5325
ONEOKInvestorRelations@oneok.com

Media Relations:
Alicia Keenom
918-861-3749
Media@oneok.com


- ONEOK Completes Acquisition of Brazos Midstream's Permian Midland Basin Assets

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.