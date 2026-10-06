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WKN: A2AL52 | ISIN: US5977421057 | Ticker-Symbol: 6HU
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:03
28,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60030,00009:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 22:36 Uhr
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Midland States Bancorp, Inc.: Midland States Bancorp Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) announced today that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration statement, once declared effective by the SEC, is intended to provide the Company with flexibility to access the capital markets in an efficient manner.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Midland, commented, "Filing this universal shelf registration statement is a prudent step in our long-term capital planning. It provides Midland with additional flexibility to support our strategic priorities over time, while maintaining our disciplined approach to capital allocation."

Under the shelf registration statement, once declared effective by the SEC, Midland may from time to time issue up to $250 million of its securities covered by the registration statement. Currently, the Company has no specific plans to issue any securities under the registration statement. The specifics of any future offering, along with the prices and terms of any such securities offered by Midland, will be determined at the time of any such offering and will be described in detail in a prospectus supplement filed in connection with such offering.

The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration and qualification under the securities law of such jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered by the shelf registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and, if required, an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. A copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's investor relations website.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.70 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.78 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit midlandsb.com or follow Midland States Bank on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:
Claire A. Stack, Chief Financial Officer, at cstack@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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