GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "GoldInxs") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). At closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of: (i) 4,315,270 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $560,985.10; and (ii) 784,831 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of $86,331.41, for aggregate gross proceeds of $647,316.51. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company (the "FT Shares") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one Warrant.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before the date that is 24 months after the closing of the First Tranche, subject to the Accelerated Expiry Provision (as defined herein). The Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the date on which notice is given by news release, if the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or above a price of $0.50 per Common Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the First Tranche (the "Accelerated Expiry Provision").

Proceeds from the Offering will be used towards the exploration work and other operations at the Company's flagship Fishpot Project in Central British Columbia among other flow-through eligible expenses, such as exploration, drilling, and sampling programs, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company intends for the FT Shares and the Warrants underlying the FT Units to be issued on a "flow-through" basis and to qualify as "flow-through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The Company intends to renounce exploration expenses, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", each as defined in the Tax Act and "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), in an amount equal to the aggregate proceeds of the FT Units, to subscribers of the FT Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company intends to pay aggregate cash finder's fees of $28,366.25 and issued 218,201 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain eligible persons. Each finder's warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share of the Company for a period of 24 months following the closing the of the First Tranche, at an exercise price of $0.11 per share for finder's warrants issued in respect of Units sold to purchasers introduced by the applicable finder and $0.13 per share for finder's warrants issued in respect of FT Units sold to purchasers introduced by the applicable finder. Payment of finder's fees remains subject to acceptance of the TSX-V.

The Company may complete additional tranches of the Offering, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX-V.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche, including any finder's warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing date of the First Tranche in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V.

The purchase by an insider of the Company of 385,000 FT Units representing $50,050 of the gross proceeds of the First Tranche constitutes a "related party transaction" of the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from obtaining formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders respecting the purchase of securities under the Offering by related parties as the fair market value of securities purchased under the Offering by related parties is below 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Authorized for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (TSXV:INXS, OTCQB: INXGF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing a high-quality gold and copper project in Central British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a large epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential, and in the same region as Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property. The Company is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol INXS and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol INXGF, and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

Website: www.goldinxs.com | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: barry@goldinxs.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "may", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of additional tranche(s) of the Offering; the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX-V and other required regulatory approvals; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the qualification of the FT Units as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Tax Act; the Company's ability to incur and renounce qualifying Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures to subscribers; the payments of certain finder's fees; and the Company's planned exploration programs at the Fishpot Project.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, but not limited to: the completion of any additional tranche(s) of the Offering on the anticipated terms; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSX-V; the Company's ability to use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; the Company's ability to incur qualifying Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures and to validly renounce such expenditures to subscribers within the time frames contemplated by the Tax Act and Income Tax Act (British Columbia); the absence of material changes to applicable tax laws and regulations or their interpretation; and the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration programs at the Fishpot Project.

Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this news release and, accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risk that the Company may not complete any additional tranche(s) of the Offering, may not obtain required regulatory approvals, may not be able to incur or renounce qualifying expenditures as anticipated, may not use the proceeds of the Offering as currently expected, or may experience changes in market, economic, regulatory or financing conditions.

Except as required by applicable law, GoldInxs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.