Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
EL

WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EL
Stuttgart
07.10.26 | 09:06
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,44021,50009:24
21,44021,50009:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 07:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elis S.A.: Elis announces the results of the conversion and exchange period for its 2029 OCEANEs

Elis announces the results of the conversion and exchange period
for its 2029 OCEANEs

Puteaux, October 7, 2026 - Elis (the "Company") announces the results of the conversion/exchange period for its €380,000,000 2.25% bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due September 22, 2029 (ISIN FR001400AXXX) (the "Bonds").

On September 11, 2026, the Company announced its decision to redeem all outstanding Bonds on October 13, 2026, pursuant to the first paragraph of Condition 1.10.1.3, "Early redemption at the Company's option", of the terms and conditions of the Bonds dated September 22, 2022 (the "Terms and Conditions").

Capitalised terms that are not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions.

Bondholders had until October 2, 2026, to validly exercise their Conversion/Exchange Rights in accordance with the Terms and Conditions, at a conversion/exchange ratio of 6,256.8564 Elis shares per Bond.

A total of 3,767 Bonds were validly presented for conversion/exchange, representing 99.13% of the 3,800 Bonds outstanding on September 11, 2026. With a par value of €100,000 per Bond, this represents an aggregate nominal amount of €376,700,000.

Applying the Conversion/Exchange Ratio and the rounding provisions of the Terms and Conditions, these exercises will result in the delivery of a total of 23,569,556 Elis shares (ISIN FR0012435121), comprising 18,104,556 existing shares held in treasury and 5,465,000 new shares, representing in aggregate 9.89% of Elis's share capital following the issuance of the new shares. The share capital of the Company now amounts to EUR 238,313,588, comprising 238,313,588 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 each. The Company will use existing shares held following the completion of its share buyback program on July 9, 2026, thereby limiting the number of new shares to be issued. Settlement and delivery of the shares will be completed on October 7, 2026.

The remaining 33 Bonds, in respect of which conversion/exchange rights were not validly exercised, will be redeemed in cash on October 13, 2026, at a price of €100,129.45 per Bond, including €129.45 of accrued interest, representing an aggregate redemption amount of €3,304,271.85.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or an offer to purchase any securities of Elis in any jurisdiction.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.