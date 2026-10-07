Elis S.A.: Elis announces the results of the conversion and exchange period for its 2029 OCEANEs

Elis announces the results of the conversion and exchange period

for its 2029 OCEANEs

Puteaux, October 7, 2026 - Elis (the "Company") announces the results of the conversion/exchange period for its €380,000,000 2.25% bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due September 22, 2029 (ISIN FR001400AXXX) (the "Bonds").

On September 11, 2026, the Company announced its decision to redeem all outstanding Bonds on October 13, 2026, pursuant to the first paragraph of Condition 1.10.1.3, "Early redemption at the Company's option", of the terms and conditions of the Bonds dated September 22, 2022 (the "Terms and Conditions").

Capitalised terms that are not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions.

Bondholders had until October 2, 2026, to validly exercise their Conversion/Exchange Rights in accordance with the Terms and Conditions, at a conversion/exchange ratio of 6,256.8564 Elis shares per Bond.

A total of 3,767 Bonds were validly presented for conversion/exchange, representing 99.13% of the 3,800 Bonds outstanding on September 11, 2026. With a par value of €100,000 per Bond, this represents an aggregate nominal amount of €376,700,000.

Applying the Conversion/Exchange Ratio and the rounding provisions of the Terms and Conditions, these exercises will result in the delivery of a total of 23,569,556 Elis shares (ISIN FR0012435121), comprising 18,104,556 existing shares held in treasury and 5,465,000 new shares, representing in aggregate 9.89% of Elis's share capital following the issuance of the new shares. The share capital of the Company now amounts to EUR 238,313,588, comprising 238,313,588 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 each. The Company will use existing shares held following the completion of its share buyback program on July 9, 2026, thereby limiting the number of new shares to be issued. Settlement and delivery of the shares will be completed on October 7, 2026.

The remaining 33 Bonds, in respect of which conversion/exchange rights were not validly exercised, will be redeemed in cash on October 13, 2026, at a price of €100,129.45 per Bond, including €129.45 of accrued interest, representing an aggregate redemption amount of €3,304,271.85.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or an offer to purchase any securities of Elis in any jurisdiction.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com