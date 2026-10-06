The Joint Corp.: The Joint Chiropractic Expands Growth Opportunities Through Strategic Territory Reacquisition

Texas agreement builds on a series of 2026 territory reacquisitions representing over 150 additional growth opportunities across multiple markets, advancing The Joint's transition to a pure-play franchisor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest chiropractic network, announced the reacquisition of regional developer rights across Texas, including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. The strategic move gives The Joint greater ability to directly support existing franchisees and to continue new clinic development across some of the state's largest metropolitan markets.

The Texas transaction is the latest in a series of regional developer territory reacquisitions completed by The Joint in 2026. The company has also reacquired development rights across Chicago, Minnesota, Ohio, Iowa and Nebraska. Together, the reacquired markets represent the potential for over 150 additional clinics, creating a significant runway for continued franchise growth.

"Texas represents an important market for The Joint, and bringing these territories back under our direct development structure gives us an opportunity to accelerate that growth while providing even greater support to the franchisees already serving these communities," said Sanjiv Razdan, president and CEO of The Joint Chiropractic. "By taking a more direct role in these markets, we can pair our operational resources and development expertise to strengthen clinic performance, attract high-quality franchisees and build a stronger foundation for long-term growth."

The Joint has developed a comprehensive plan for its reacquired territories centered on strengthening existing clinic operations and expanding the brand's footprint. The company will provide franchisees with deeper operational support designed to drive unit-level revenue growth, while simultaneously recruiting new franchisees to develop available whitespace within each market.

The strategy also builds on The Joint franchise's broader transformation toward becoming a pure-play franchisor. The company has taken several steps to simplify its business model, strengthen franchisee support and position the system for sustainable expansion. Additional regional developer territory reacquisitions are expected to be announced as The Joint continues executing against that strategy.

"Reacquiring these territories brings us closer to franchisees and high-opportunity markets," said Craig Sherwood, senior vice president and chief development officer of The Joint Chiropractic. "The Upper Midwest has tremendous growth potential, and with direct access to our franchise development resources and national infrastructure, we can strategically identify the right operators and thoughtfully build these markets."

At the start of 2026, regional developers represented approximately 52% of The Joint Chiropractic's total system unit count. Through the strategic reacquisition of Texas and other territories throughout the year, that share has decreased to 32%. These reacquisitions have not only strengthened the company's direct ownership of its franchise network but have also created meaningful opportunities to bring additional revenue back into the business, supporting the company's broader growth strategy.

The Joint's continued investment in franchise development comes as the brand expands its national footprint and strengthens its position in the growing health and wellness sector. Its convenient retail model removes many traditional barriers to chiropractic care through walk-in visits, no insurance requirements and affordable membership options, while providing franchisees with an established business model and the support of a nationally recognized brand.

The Joint will continue to evaluate opportunities to bring regional development territories under its direct structure as it advances its long-term growth strategy and expands access to chiropractic care in communities nationwide.

To learn more about The Joint Chiropractic franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of smartest-growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and it is regularly ranked on the publication's Franchise 500®, Fastest-Growing Franchises, and Best of the Best lists, as well as its Top Franchise for Veterans and Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners rankings. SUCCESS® named the company one of the Top 50 Franchises. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force where healthcare meets retail.

For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objective," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements made in this press release include, among others, our belief that acquisition of the RD rights will bring us closer to franchisees in high-opportunity markets, strengthen our ability to support franchise performance, development and long-term growth, as well as strengthen our overall financial profile and create lasting value for the business. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage and an increase in operating expenses due to measures we may need to take to address such shortage; inflation, leading to increased labor costs and interest rates, as well as changes to import tariffs and increased gas prices, may lead to reduced discretionary spending, all of which may negatively impact our business; our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics; our failure to refranchise as planned; short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet, which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits; our failure to remediate future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, which could negatively impact our ability to accurately report our financial results, prevent fraud, or maintain investor confidence; and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 13, 2026 and subsequent filings with the SEC. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.