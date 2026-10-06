TEN Holdings, Inc.: TEN Holdings Relocates Headquarters to New York City as it Builds Out TEN, its Digital Experience Platform

New headquarters places management at the center of the capital markets and enterprise customer base as the Company executes its technology-led growth strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) ("TEN Holdings" or the "Company"), the technology company behind TEN, a Digital Experience Platform for creating, producing, engaging, marketing and measuring digital experiences, today announced that it has relocated its corporate headquarters to 1 Rockefeller Plaza, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10020, effective immediately. The new address replaces the Company's prior headquarters in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

The move follows the launch of TEN and supports the growth strategy the Company outlined in July, which includes building its technology platform and pursuing disciplined strategic acquisitions that expand its technology capabilities, recurring revenue base and market presence. New York is home to many of the investors, analysts, advisors and deal sources that matter to a growing public technology company, as well as a large share of the enterprise customers TEN is built to serve.

"TEN changes what this company is, and where we are based should reflect that," said Virgilio Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TEN Holdings, Inc. "New York puts us closer to the investment community, closer to the advisors and deal flow behind our acquisition priority, and closer to the enterprise customers we build TEN for. It raises our profile as we enter this next phase of growth, and it gives us a more efficient, flexible footprint, which is consistent with the financial discipline we've committed to as we scale."

The Company's team will continue to work remotely.

What the new headquarters supports

Proximity to the investment community. Institutional investors, analysts and the Company's investor relations advisors are concentrated in New York, making it easier for management to meet with shareholders and prospective investors in person.

Institutional investors, analysts and the Company's investor relations advisors are concentrated in New York, making it easier for management to meet with shareholders and prospective investors in person. Access to capital markets and deal sources. The location puts management near the bankers, advisors and counsel who take part in financings and technology acquisitions, supporting the Company's strategic acquisition priority.

The location puts management near the bankers, advisors and counsel who take part in financings and technology acquisitions, supporting the Company's strategic acquisition priority. Closeness to enterprise customers. Many of the enterprise customers and prospects TEN serves are based in the New York metro area, from financial services to life sciences.

Many of the enterprise customers and prospects TEN serves are based in the New York metro area, from financial services to life sciences. Visibility. A Midtown Manhattan address strengthens the Company's presence with investors and financial media as it builds TEN into a broader technology platform.

Investor inquiries should continue to be directed to the contact below.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) is a technology company built around TEN, a Digital Experience Platform for creating, producing, engaging, marketing and measuring digital experiences, beginning with enterprise events, webinars and continuing education. TEN scales up to 50,000 concurrent attendees and is backed by more than a decade of experience producing mission-critical corporate broadcasts for Fortune 500 clients. The Company plans to expand TEN beyond events and webinars, including AI and automation, landing pages, integrations, engagement, reporting and analytics, and content studio. There can be no assurance as to the timing or availability of these capabilities. The Company is headquartered in New York. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, the development, availability and adoption of TEN and its planned expansion, including AI and automation, landing pages, integrations, engagement, reporting and analytics, and content studio capabilities, the Company's recurring-revenue strategy, potential acquisitions, the anticipated benefits of its new headquarters location, and the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TEN Holdings, Inc.