Transaction Advances CRH's Strategy to Build Aggregates-led, Connected Portfolio Aligned With Growing Infrastructure Megatrends

CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire NCC Industry's operations in Denmark and Finland from NCC AB. NCC Industry develops, produces and sells stone materials and asphalt products for construction and infrastructure projects.

In Denmark NCC Industry's national network of asphalt plants, land and marine based aggregates sites, together with its substantial high-quality reserves, will significantly expand CRH's presence in the market and its exposure to demand from major road, infrastructure and industrial projects. While in Finland NCC Industry's attractive network of reserve backed hard-rock quarries, backfilling and recycling operations will complement CRH's existing operations and connected portfolio of businesses in the Finnish market.

Peter Buckley, President, CRH International, said: "This acquisition is strongly aligned with CRH's strategy to build an aggregates-led, connected portfolio aligned with growing infrastructure megatrends. NCC Industry's extensive operating footprint and strong customer relationships in Denmark and Finland will strengthen our business in the Nordics, enhancing our ability to support customers across key high-growth urban markets and infrastructure end-segments."

"We look forward to welcoming the NCC Industry teams in Denmark and Finland to CRH once the deal concludes and to working together to create additional opportunities and further value through CRH's operating expertise," he added.

The transaction remains subject to applicable approvals and customary closing conditions. Completion is expected during 2027. Until completion, the businesses will continue to operate independently.

About CRH

CRH is the leading provider of building materials critical to modernizing infrastructure. With our team of 83,000 people across 4,000 locations, our unmatched scale, connected portfolio, and deep local relationships make us the partner of choice for transportation, water, and reindustrialization projects, shaping communities for a better tomorrow. CRH (NYSE: CRH) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit www.crh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In reliance upon the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, CRH is providing the following cautionary statement.

This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "will", "anticipates", "should", "could", "would", "targets", "aims", "may", "continues", "expects", "is expected to", "estimates", "believes", "intends" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts or matters of fact at the date of this press release.

In particular, the following, among other statements, are forward-looking in nature: anticipated timing for completion of the transaction; expected benefits of the transaction, including in relation to CRH's presence and existing operations in Denmark and Finland; CRH's exposure to demand from road, infrastructure and industrial projects and CRH's ability to support customers across key high growth urban markets and infrastructure end-segments; and creation of additional opportunities and further value.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and reflect our current expectations and assumptions as to such future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond our control, and which include, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in CRH's 2025 Form 10-K and in its other filings with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006964231/en/

Contacts:

Danilo Juvane

Head of Investor Relations

danilo.juvane@crh.com

Lauren Schulz

Chief Communications Officer

lauren.schulz@crh.com