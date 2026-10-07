

Datuk Bernard Francis... Continuously leading TransNusa to greater heights



Comprehensive Daily Flight Schedule

JAKARTA, Oct 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa, Asia's premium service carrier, has announced a schedule increase to four daily flights between Jakarta and Singapore, reinforcing its position on this key international corridor.The transition to a four-times-daily scheduled flight follows the recent expansion from two to three flights daily, reflecting steady passenger demand and the airlines' operational capacity to support increased traffic on the route. With this enhanced frequency, TransNusa now offers seamless travel times tailored perfectly to the schedules of both business and leisure travelers.The fourth flight takes off from Jakarta today at 17.40 and arrives Singapore at 20:20. It departs Singapore at 21:20 and arrives Jakarta at 21:55.Leadership Driven Growth and Changi Recognition"Scaling our presence to four daily flights on the Jakarta-Singapore corridor reflects the growing trust in the TransNusa brand," said Datuk Bernard Francis, TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer."In addition, securing successive frequency approvals from a world-class gateway like Changi Airport demonstrates our operational reliability and alignment with high aviation standards," He added."Having introduced our third daily frequency in April 2026 and moving quickly to launch a fourth daily scheduled flight, emphasizes our commercial agility," highlighted Datuk Bernard, adding that the high-frequency schedule allows TransNusa to directly serve both corporate and leisure guests with premium flexibility at accessible price points."Securing multiple frequency increases within a short timeframe of less than 6 months from a world-class hub like Singapore Changi Airport, which maintains strict operational benchmarks and partners with top-tier airlines, demonstrates the carrier's growth trajectory and scalable capabilities.The frequency increase not only builds directly upon the airline's transition from two to three flights daily but also upon the airline's recognition at the Changi Airline Awards 2026, where Datuk Bernard led TransNusa to became the first Indonesian carrier to win the "Top Airlines by Absolute Passenger Growth (Southeast Asia)" award from the World-Renown Changi Airport Group, just 17 months after starting operations at the airport.Comprehensive Daily Flight ScheduleOperating the route with its modern Airbus A320 fleet, TransNusa's schedule provides morning, afternoon, and evening options. Flights depart from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and land at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4.Bookings for the new daily flight times are now available. Passengers can view schedules, select seats, and book fares directly through the official TransNusa website at transnusa.co.id.Redefining Regional Air TravelTransNusa distinguishes itself as a premium service carrier by providing a balanced alternative that bridges the gap between low-cost affordability and full-service legacy options. The airline offers travelers a competitive product that includes baggage allowances, seat options, and a comfortable seat layout on its aircraft. By matching these products with consistent on-time performance, TransNusa provides a reliable and practical choice for modern corporate and holiday travelers alike.This unique and new service model, developed and introduced by Datuk Bernard in 2023, remains central to the airline's broader international network scaling. In addition to its unique offerings, TransNusa recently highlighted its premium evolution by introducing its customized "Premium Plus" cabin product as part of its Melbourne-Bali flight offerings. Launching on 19 October 2026, this option features tailored priority services and enhanced baggage limits, underscoring the airline's commitment to delivering diverse travel options across its growing destination portfolio.About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier that bridges the gap between low-cost and full-service models by offering premium amenities, competitive pricing, and enhanced passenger comfort. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region.Operating a modern fleet consisting of Airbus A320 and COMAC C909 aircraft, TransNusa provides a superior inflight experience featuring a generous 30-to-31-inch seat pitch for extra legroom. Passengers also benefit from customized travel options, including flexible, competitive checked baggage allowance tiers ranging from 15kg to 30kg.The airline connects major domestic hubs in Indonesia with key international destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Perth, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Bangkok. TransNusa starts its Melbourne-Bali network connection on October 19th, this year. TransNusa remains firmly committed to safe operating practices, extreme network efficiency, and driving regional tourism and economic growth. TransNusa is the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model in the Asia Pacific region.Media Contact:Email: transnusamedia@alphaaccesspr.myWebsite: www.transnusa.co.id.Tickets for TransNusa's scheduled flights can be bought directly from the website at www.transnusa.co.id.Source: TransNusaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.