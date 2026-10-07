Integral's institutional-grade digital asset trading technology will support Yapi Kredi Kripto's regulated cryptocurrency offering as Türkiye's new digital asset framework comes into effect.

Integral, a leading provider of currency technology, today announced that Yapi Kredi Kripto has selected Integral's digital asset trading technology, enabling the group to provide cryptocurrency services through its soon-to-launch regulated digital asset business.

The partnership comes as Türkiye introduces a new regulatory framework for digital asset service providers, creating a regulated environment for financial institutions to expand their offering to customers seeking access to cryptocurrency markets.

Yapi Kredi Kripto has implemented Integral's digital asset trading technology across pricing, liquidity and risk management, providing the infrastructure required to deliver a secure and efficient cryptocurrency trading experience to its customers.

Integral's established presence in Türkiye was an important factor in Yapi Kredi Kripto's decision. The technology provider has a long-standing track record of delivering resilient FX trading and risk management infrastructure to regulated financial institutions in the Turkish market.

Integral's ability to bring the solution to market quickly, combined with its understanding of the requirements of regulated financial institutions, also enabled Yapi Kredi Kripto to integrate the technology efficiently ahead of its digital asset service launch.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, said:

"Banks are increasingly looking to provide their customers with access to digital assets, but doing so requires the same focus on resilience, liquidity, risk management and regulatory requirements that underpins traditional financial markets. We are delighted to expand our relationship with Yapi Kredi and support the bank as it enters the regulated digital asset market. Our established FX business with Yapi Kredi, together with our experience supporting regulated firms in Türkiye, provides a strong foundation for this next stage of our partnership."

About Integral

Integral is the currency technology partner to hundreds of financial institutions, including banks, brokers, investors and cross-border payment companies, who have embedded Integral's technology in their workflows and customer-facing services.

Adopted first by the financial markets and now integrated across all industries our embedded FX and crypto services are solving the currency challenges faced by every global organization.

Founded in 1993, we support customers from our offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Bengaluru.

Additional information is available at www.integral.com.

©2026 Integral Development Corp. All rights reserved. Integral technology is protected under U.S. patents and patent-pending applications and related intellectual property rights.

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Contacts:

Integral, 380 Portage Avenue, Palo Alto, California 94306

email: integral@aspectusgroup.com