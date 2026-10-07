ClaroNav Kolahi Inc. (CKI), a global developer and manufacturer of surgical navigation technologies, today announced that its Navient Surgical Navigation System has received certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation, EU MDR.

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ClaroNav Kolahi Inc. Announces EU MDR Certification for Navient Surgical Navigation System

The certification covers the Navient Image Guided Navigation System and its reusable surgical instruments, allowing CKI to continue offering Navient throughout the European Union under the EU MDR regulatory framework.

"EU MDR certification is an important milestone for CKI and demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the highest standards for safety, quality, and regulatory compliance," said Ahmad Kolahi, CEO of CKI.

Navient was previously certified under EU MDD and has received regulatory approvals including US FDA, Health Canada, China NMPA, and Japan PMDA. Today, Navient is installed in more than 70 countries, with an installed base of more than 250 systems worldwide.

For spine surgery, CKI has expanded the Navient platform with FluoroGuide 2D and its first in market CT/MRI to Fluoro Registration technology, integrating both preoperative CT and MRI with intraoperative 2D fluoroscopy for advanced 3D navigation.

"Access to advanced spine navigation remains limited worldwide, in part due to the high cost and complexity of intraoperative 3D imaging required by many navigation platforms," said Ahmad Kolahi, CEO of CKI. "Navient's CT/MRI to Fluoro Registration is designed to remove this barrier and make navigation more accessible and affordable. It enables hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, ASCs, to use the conventional 2D C arm they already own while gaining access to advanced 3D navigation, reducing equipment cost and workflow complexity and, more importantly, helping reduce radiation exposure for both patients and operating room staff."

About Navient

Navient is CKI's surgical navigation platform for spine, cranial, ENT, and biopsy procedures. Designed around the principles: Intuitive. Precise. Portable., Navient combines advanced optical tracking, imaging integration, registration technologies, and AI assisted surgical planning in a compact and portable platform, making advanced navigation practical and accessible for a broader range of hospitals, ASCs, and outpatient surgical facilities.

About ClaroNav Kolahi Inc.(CKI)

CKI is a Toronto based medical technology company specializing in advanced surgical navigation systems. By combining intelligent, AI powered software with precision engineered hardware, CKI develops next generation solutions that empower surgeons with smarter tools and greater precision to enhance clinical confidence and improve patient outcomes.

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Contacts:

ClaroNav Kolahi Inc.

Website https://medical.claronav.com/

Email: info@claronav.com