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CH

WKN: A2QRYM | ISIN: SE0015556873 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HY
Tradegate
07.10.26 | 09:46
8,680 Euro
-12,32 % -1,220
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEFFELO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEFFELO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6308,70010:44
8,6608,68010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 07:45 Uhr
49 Leser
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Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo issues trading update for the third quarter of 2026

Cheffelo, a leading, profitable Nordic mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping, today issues a trading update for the third quarter of 2026, reporting an increase in Net sales while Active customers decreased. Full results for the period are scheduled to be announced on 4th of November 2026.

Net sales for July - September 2026 amounted to MSEK 288.1 (266.4), an increase of 8.1% versus last year. Adjusted for currency effects, that equals a growth of 3.6%. Net sales for January - September 2026 amounted to MSEK 993.9 (864.4), an increase of 15.0% vs last year. Adjusted for currency effects, Net sales growth was 13.1%. Active customers in the third quarter were 77.5 thousand (85.2), a decrease of 9.1% versus last year.

Net sales grew 3.6% in local currency in the third quarter, compared with 26.6% in Q3 2025 and 18% in the first half of 2026. The lower growth is explained by lower customer acquisition than in Q3 2025, when a new partnership helped drive a surge in sign-ups. This year, the number of new customers in Q3 was in line with Q3 2024 but 39% below Q3 2025. This development is consistent with the signal given in the Q2 report that growth in the second half would be lower than in the first half. The established customer base continues to grow and follow normal seasonal purchasing patterns.

"A surge in new customers like the one we saw in Q3 last year is always welcome. New customers pause at a faster rate than established customers, so a change in acquisition volume shows up quickly in Net sales. What matters is that the base is growing. We invest in acquisition for ROI rather than only volume, and even modest growth is lifting profitability," says Walker Kinman, CEO of Cheffelo.

Cheffelo will invite investors, analysts and the media to a conference call and webcast with Q&A, which will take place on the day the Q3 results are published.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo
Telephone (SWE): +46 706 48 70 65
E-mail: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

Erik Bergman, CFO, Cheffelo
Telephone (SWE): +46 707 74 49 73
E-mail: erik.bergman@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Nordic mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2006, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert in Norway, and Retnemt in Denmark. In 2025, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.2 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 17 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).
www.cheffelo.com
www.linkedin.com/company/cheffelo

This information is information that Cheffelo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-07 07:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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