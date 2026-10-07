Eniro Group AB: Eniro accelerates its shareholder value creation and proposes an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.50 per share and adopts a policy to distribute 60 percent of cash flow

Eniro Group AB (publ) ("Eniro" or the "Company") is taking the next step in its development from transformation to increased value creation. The Board of Directors proposes an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.50 per share, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 36 million, and adopts a dividend policy under which 60 percent of the group's cash flow from operating activities will be distributed to the shareholders each year.

A company entering a new phase

Eniro has undergone a fundamental transformation in recent years. Following the sale of Dynava in August 2026, Eniro is now a company focused on digital marketing with a growing base of recurring revenue. Profitability in the Marketing Partner business area is strong, and the cost base has been aligned with revenue.

The Company is in a strong financial position, with substantial cash reserves, no loans from credit institutions and an equity ratio of approximately 30 percent. The Board of Directors assesses that the group has reached a phase characterized by stable, ongoing and predictable cash flow.

Extraordinary dividend

The Board of Directors proposes that an Extraordinary General Meeting resolves on an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.50 per share, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 36 million. The proposal is based on the Company's strong cash position, which has been further strengthened by the sale of Dynava. The Board of Directors considers that the Company's capital exceeds the requirements of its operations and continued acquisition agenda and would therefore be put to best use in the hands of the shareholders. The proposal is part of the Company's ambition to continue to maximize shareholder value and reflects the strength of Eniro's financial position.

Dividend policy

In addition, Eniro's Board of Directors has adopted a dividend policy under which 60 percent of the group's annual cash flow from operating activities will be distributed, unless investments or the group's overall financial position warrant otherwise. Dividends under the policy are, as a general rule, proposed to be paid in two equal instalments during the financial year, with the Annual General Meeting resolving on a dividend with two record dates.

Growth and dividend

Eniro continues to grow through acquisitions. During 2026, the Company has already completed two acquisitions, financed using its own cash. This strategy remains unchanged. Cash flow supports both an active acquisition agenda and annual dividends under the new policy.

Comment from Hosni Teque-Omeirat

"We have spent several years rebuilding Eniro, and the results are now visible in our cash flow. With a streamlined business delivering stable profitability, we have predictable revenue and costs that are proportionate to it. Shareholders should therefore benefit from this every year and on predictable terms. The policy also makes us more disciplined. Every krona we retain in the Company must be justified by demonstrating that it creates more value with us than it would in the hands of our shareholders. This is how we intend to continue building Eniro: growing through acquisitions while also returning capital to those who own the Company," says Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and CEO of Eniro Group.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The proposed extraordinary dividend will be considered at an Extraordinary General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 4 November 2026. The notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published shortly in a separate press release.

For more information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

Email: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com

This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 7 October 2026.

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group reported net sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.