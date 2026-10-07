Invalda INVL: INVL fund sold 2,600 hectares of forests in Latvia

INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II, a fund investing in EU countries in Central and Eastern Europe and whose asset portfolio is managed by INVL, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, has successfully completed the sale of more than 2,600 hectares of forests in Latvia.

"This transaction is a further confirmation that sustainably managed forest creates real, market-recognised value. Throughout the holding period, we managed this portfolio in line with international sustainable forestry standards. Having now successfully concluded this investment cycle, we plan to reinvest the proceeds into other forest and agricultural land plots," says Martynas Samulionis, partner of the fund.

The forest portfolio sold was owned by the fund-managed Latvian companies "Zemvalde Forest" and "Zemvalde Agro". The plots sold by the fund were located mostly in the Vidzeme and Latgale regions. The buyer is a Latvian-registered company owned by Danish investors.

The fund manages 21 thousand hectares of forest and agricultural land in the Baltics and Romania. The fund raised EUR 98 million from investors.

Karl Danielsson Farm & Forest represented INVL in the sale of its Latvian forest portfolio, managing the sales process and supporting the transaction through to completion.

About INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II

Under its strategy, the fund invests in sustainably developed forests and farmland in Central and Eastern European countries in the EU that offer attractive investment returns and a stable regulatory environment. The fund's activities are guided by international sustainable management practices that create value not only for investors, but also for the environment and society. The alternative investment fund manager of INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II is FundRock LIS S.A., which is a Luxembourg based and AIFMD licensed management company, however, the fund's asset portfolio is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset management company in the Baltics. It is administered by the Apex Group, one of Europe's largest providers of fund services.

About INVL Asset Management (INVL)

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development. We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

Further information:

Martynas Samulionis

Managing Partner of the INVL Sustainable Forest and Agricultural Land Fund II

E-mail martynas.samulionis@invl.com