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WKN: 907337 | ISIN: US3029411093 | Ticker-Symbol: FCQ
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:01
121,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
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FTI CONSULTING INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FTI CONSULTING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,00126,0011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 09:06 Uhr
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FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Expands Technology Transformation Capabilities in EMEA With Appointment of Anita Fuller

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Anita Fuller as a Senior Managing Director based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ms. Fuller brings 25 years of experience across digital and technology transformation, as well as technology governance, risk, cybersecurity, resilience and assurance. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will advise clients on complex transformation programmes, helping them modernise technology strategies and operating models, strengthen governance around AI, cloud and other emerging technologies, and improve portfolio and programme execution to support long-term value creation.

"Anita combines strategic perspective, technical depth and delivery leadership," said Michael Weyrich, Head of the EMEA Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. "Her appointment expands our ability across EMEA to bring together transformation, transaction, technology and risk expertise for clients navigating complex change, including large-scale modernisations, separations and operating model redesign."

Ms. Fuller advises C-suite leaders on business and technology strategy, operating model design, portfolio and programme management, enterprise architecture, AI and innovation, cloud modernisation, technology cost optimisation, cybersecurity, data governance, and technology risk, resilience and assurance.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Fuller was a Partner at a Big Four firm for eight years, where she most recently led the Technology Strategy and Transformation practice and served as Africa ServiceNow Alliance Leader. She also led Technology Risk Advisory Services, the Africa Telecommunications, Media and Technology sector for Consulting and the Priority Clients programme for Risk Advisory at her previous firm.

Recently, Ms. Fuller spent two years leading the technology workstream for a major divestiture and separation involving a global mining organisation, directing the technology strategy, operating model and exit plan. She also has led large consulting businesses, strategic client relationships and complex transformation engagements across industries.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Fuller said, "I joined FTI Consulting because its collaborative model and breadth of expertise provide a distinctive platform for helping clients navigate consequential challenges at the intersection of transformation and technology. I look forward to working with colleagues in South Africa and across EMEA to help leadership teams make clear decisions, mobilise complex programmes and deliver sustainable value from the increasingly dynamic business and technology backdrop."

Ms. Fuller holds a Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Information Systems, a Higher Diploma in Computer Auditing and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, all from the University of the Witwatersrand.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
200 Aldersgate
Aldersgate Street
London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
publicrelations@fticonsulting.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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