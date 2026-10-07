South African utility Eskom has extended its waiver of registration-related fees for small-scale solar systems until further notice. Its grid connection fee waiver now applies to solar installations up to 50 kVA in size that are connected directly to its distribution network. Eskom began campaigning for all South African customers with small-scale embedded generators up to 50 kW in size to register their solar installations in early 2025, initially offering an exemption on registration-related fees until March 2026. The registration fee waiver was then extended until the end of last month, at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...