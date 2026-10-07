Manila, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Nicolaos Paraskevas ceased his consultancy engagement with the Company with effect from 1 October 2026. His engagement ended on mutually agreed terms.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the Kingking Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

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