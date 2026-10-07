Alpha Compute Corp.: Alpha Compute's GAMEE Reports Q3 Record 94% YoY Growth, Reaches Monthly Profitability with over 118 million game-plays, Expands Into AI-Powered Consumer Applications

New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMEE, the gaming and digital rewards platform and a majority-owned subsidiary of Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated leader in Sovereign Super Intelligence, today announced record third-quarter results, marking four consecutive quarters of revenue growth and a significant milestone in GAMEE's evolution.

GAMEE generated an estimated $1.71 million in Q3 revenue, representing 94% year-over-year growth compared with $879,000 in Q3 2025 and 63% quarter-over-quarter growth from $1.048 million in Q2 2026.

For the first time in its history, GAMEE reached break-even on recurring Web2 revenue and achieved monthly profitability in August, demonstrating the increasing strength and efficiency of its operating model.

The company attributes its continued growth to the optimization and upgrading of its existing game portfolio, combined with the increasing use of artificial intelligence throughout product development, marketing creative production, advertising, localization and other areas of the business.

GAMEE's products currently reach approximately 270,000 daily active users (DAUs) and 2.61 million monthly active users (MAUs) across platforms, with the majority of users coming through native applications. During Q3, GAMEE products generated approximately 118 million gameplays, with 7.01 million users interacting with its games.

Gold Fest, Vol. 2 Builds on nGRND Partnership

On August 26, GAMEE launched the second phase of its nGRND partnership with Gold Fest, Vol. 2, following the successful first-half 2026 event.

The campaign, which is scheduled to run through the end of October, had attracted 259,000 unique users by the end of Q3, with an 88% earner penetration of Gold Points, which serve as a proxy for the real-world-asset (RWA) tokenized in-situ gold associated with the initiative.





AI-Powered Consumer Applications: A New GAMEE Vertical

Following the acquisition of Alpha Compute and an assessment of evolving market opportunities, GAMEE is establishing a new business vertical focused on AI-powered consumer applications

The new vertical combines GAMEE's existing strengths in gamification, consumer product development, branding, distribution and user acquisition with Alpha Compute's AI and compute capabilities.

Rather than targeting existing sophisticated AI users, GAMEE is focusing on consumers who have not yet adopted AI or who currently use AI only at a basic level.

The new applications are designed around an AI-arbitrage model, providing consumers with simple, purpose-built experiences that abstract away much of the complexity associated with conventional AI interfaces-including model selection, prompting and context management.

GAMEE is targeting specific consumer problems and niches through pre-prompted, adaptive and gamified AI companions designed to make AI more accessible, engaging and useful.

Every user interaction generates underlying compute demand, creating a model in which consumer applications can simultaneously deliver utility to users and drive scalable demand for AI compute.

Building an AI Application Platform, Not a Single Product

GAMEE is building shared infrastructure for an entire portfolio of AI consumer applications, rather than developing a single standalone product.

This infrastructure is intended to allow the company to rapidly test new concepts, identify products with strong market potential and establish a repeatable process for AI product development, distribution and user acquisition.

The approach is designed to reduce the risk associated with building individual consumer applications while increasing the company's ability to experiment across multiple markets and use cases.

From AI Apps to a "Neo Publisher" Model

GAMEE's longer-term ambition is to evolve this model into what it describes as a "Neo Publisher."

Under this model, GAMEE would extend its infrastructure, distribution capabilities and consumer-growth expertise beyond internally developed applications to work with external developers.

The company would identify promising AI application concepts, help developers test and validate those products in the market, and selectively co-publish successful applications in exchange for a share of revenue.

The resulting model would combine AI-native product development, consumer distribution, gamification, user acquisition and publishing into a scalable platform designed to discover and commercialize the next generation of AI consumer applications.

By expanding the number of successful applications distributed through the platform, GAMEE expects the model to create a corresponding increase in underlying AI compute demand.

Initial AI Product Launches Expected in Q4 2026

Development of the shared AI application infrastructure is already underway, with initial product launches expected in Q4 2026

The company expects to use the initial launches to validate consumer demand, refine its AI application development framework and establish the foundation for the broader Neo Publisher strategy.

"Q3 represents an important milestone for GAMEE," said Martin Žákovec, CEO of GAMEE. "We have demonstrated that we can grow the existing business while becoming more efficient, reaching monthly profitability and expanding our user base. At the same time, the acquisition of Alpha Compute gives us the opportunity to apply GAMEE's consumer product and distribution expertise to one of the largest emerging markets in technology: AI-powered consumer applications."

"Our objective is not simply to build another AI app. We are building the infrastructure, development process and distribution engine to discover and scale an entire portfolio of AI products and ultimately to open that platform to external developers through a new Neo Publisher model."

About GAMEE

GAMEE owned by Alpha Compute Corp. is a consumer technology company focused on interactive entertainment, gamification and AI-powered consumer applications. GAMEE operates a portfolio of games reaching millions of users across platforms and is leveraging its expertise in gamification, branding, distribution and user acquisition to build a new generation of AI-powered consumer products.

Following the acquisition of Alpha Compute, GAMEE is expanding beyond gaming into AI applications designed to simplify access to artificial intelligence for mainstream consumers while creating scalable demand for AI compute.

For more information, please visit https://www.gamee.com

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a vertically integrated technology company delivering High Performance Computing (HPC) and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute's mission is to empower clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors, including finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework required for secure, confidential computing environments. Alpha Compute operates globally with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam, and Toronto. Alpha Compute is a proud founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition.

For more information, please visit www.alphacompute.ai or www.right2compute.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and can be identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "targets," "will," "may," "would," "ambition" and similar expressions. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding GAMEE's estimated Q3 2026 revenue and user metrics, which remain subject to finalization; GAMEE's ability to sustain revenue growth, break-even on recurring Web2 revenue and monthly profitability; the expected duration, performance and outcomes of Gold Fest, Vol. 2 and the nGRND partnership; GAMEE's evaluation of its continued level of development within the Telegram ecosystem; the establishment, timing and success of GAMEE's new AI-powered consumer applications vertical and shared AI application infrastructure, including initial product launches expected in Q4 2026; the development and viability of the "Neo Publisher" model, including engagement with external developers and co-publishing arrangements; the anticipated relationship between consumer application adoption and demand for Alpha Compute's AI compute capacity; and the integration of GAMEE with Alpha Compute's AI and compute capabilities.



These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others: changes in the Telegram ecosystem and other third-party platforms on which GAMEE's products depend; the company's ability to attract, retain and monetize users; the rate of consumer adoption of AI-powered applications; the company's ability to develop, launch and scale new products on the expected timeline; competition in the gaming, digital rewards and consumer AI markets; the performance and availability of Alpha Compute's compute infrastructure; regulatory developments affecting digital rewards, tokenized assets and artificial intelligence; the company's ability to enter into and maintain arrangements with external developers and partners; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described in Alpha Compute's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Preliminary and estimated financial and operating metrics in this press release have not been audited or reviewed and may be subject to adjustment.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, neither GAMEE nor Alpha Compute undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

www.alphacompute.ai



