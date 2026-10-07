







HONG KONG, Oct 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CTF Life today announced a strategic partnership with HKMC Annuity Limited ("HKMCA"). By combining their respective expertise in retirement planning and life insurance, the partnership will further broaden retirement planning options for customers, empowering them to better prepare for the future and enjoy a more fulfilling retirement. CTF Life and HKMCA will also collaborate on thematic seminars, customer engagement events and financial education programmes to enhance public awareness of longevity risk, retirement income planning and asset allocation.Hong Kong's population continues to age. According to the 2026 Policy Address, the number of people aged 65 and above is projected to reach 2.74 million by 2046, accounting for more than one-third of the city's population1. As demand for stable retirement income and long-term financial protection continues to grow, the importance of early and holistic retirement planning is becoming increasingly evident. Through this partnership, CTF Life and HKMCA will combine their expertise in retirement planning, life protection and retirement income management to help the public build more resilient and well-rounded retirement plans.Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said: "At CTF Life, customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to supporting customers and their loved ones throughout the life journey of 'Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth' with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. Building on our existing protection and wealth management solutions, this collaboration provides eligible customers with an additional avenue to learn more about the HKMC Annuity Plan2, further broadening their retirement planning options. By combining our strengths with HKMCA, we hope to raise public awareness of the importance of early retirement planning and help more people build greater financial confidence for retirement and enjoy a more fulfilling retirement life."Daniel Leong, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of HKMCA, said: "HKMCA has always been committed to helping the public manage longevity risk and providing retirees with a stable, lifelong source of income. Through our partnership with CTF Life, we hope to further expand the reach of retirement planning education, enabling more people to understand the importance of managing retirement income and the role that annuity products can play in retirement planning."As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life leverages the Group's ecosystem to provide customers and their loved ones with comprehensive protection and financial planning solutions. Its insurance solutions and value-added services span wellbeing, growth, health and wealth, helping customers achieve their aspirations at every stage of life, empowering them to plan confidently for the future and live fulfilling, enriched lives.Notes:1. Source: The 2026 Policy Address2. The HKMC Annuity Plan is operated by HKMC Annuity Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited. For further information, please refer to the HKMC Annuity Limited website: www.hkmca.hk.Important Notice:- For further details, please contact CTF Life's Customer Service Hotline on +852 2866 8898.- This press release is intended to be distributed in Hong Kong only and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or provision of any of our products outside Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited hereby declares that it has no intention to offer to sell, to solicit to buy or to provide any of its products in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong in which such offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any product of Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited is illegal under the laws of that jurisdiction.Source: CTF LIFECopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.