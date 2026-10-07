Jones Soda Co.: Jones Soda Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Net Revenue Of $13.3 Million, Up Approximately 196% Year-over-year

Preliminary Nine-Month Net Revenue Reaches Approximately $36.0 Million, Up Approximately 164% Year-Over-Year

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company") today announced preliminary unaudited net revenue results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The Company expects to report net revenue of approximately $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of approximately 196% compared to net revenue of $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company expects preliminary net revenue of approximately $36.0 million, an increase of approximately 164% compared to net revenue of $13.6 million for the corresponding nine-month period in 2025.

"We are very pleased with the continued strong growth of the Jones Soda business during the third quarter," said Scott Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda. "Our results reflect particularly strong sales growth across our club and direct-to-consumer channels as we continue to broaden the reach of the Jones brand and connect with both new and existing consumers. The Company is on track to achieve its sales and EBITDA guidance for 2026."

"Our social media activity has also been extremely strong, supported by the efforts of the Jones marketing team and the enthusiasm of our consumers. Jones-related content has generated millions of impressions across social platforms, significantly expanding awareness and engagement with the Jones brand."

"As we look toward the fourth quarter, we expect continued strength in our direct-to-consumer and club channels, complemented by the launch of Jones products with additional retailers. We are also actively developing new partnerships that we expect to announce in the coming weeks and months. We believe these initiatives position Jones well as we close out 2026 and continue building the foundation for growth in 2027."

Preliminary Results

The financial results presented in this news release are preliminary and unaudited and are based on information currently available to management. The Company's normal quarter-end accounting and financial reporting processes with respect to the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026 have not yet been completed. Accordingly, the preliminary results presented herein are subject to adjustment as the Company completes its quarter-end financial close and review procedures, and actual results may differ from the preliminary results presented in this news release.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The Company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The Company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026; expected strength in the Company's direct-to-consumer and club channels; the anticipated launch of the Company's products with additional retailers; anticipated new partnerships and the timing of announcements relating to such partnerships; and the Company's expectations regarding continued growth and its business prospects for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in consumer demand, the Company's ability to maintain and expand distribution, the performance of its direct-to-consumer and club channels, the timing and success of new retail launches and strategic partnerships, competitive conditions, supply chain and manufacturing risks, general economic and market conditions, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.