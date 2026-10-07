Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB) (OTC Pink: COGDF) ("Compass" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Target IR & Communications to support the Company's investor relations and communications program and provides updates on its corporate communications initiatives and activities in Mali.

Appointment of Investor Relations Firm

Compass has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with 2608124 Ontario Inc., doing business as Target IR & Communications ("Target IR"), effective September 1, 2026. Target IR will provide investor relations services, including social media support, to the Company. The Company will pay Target IR $8,000 per month, payable monthly in arrears, for an initial term of six months commencing September 1, 2026, with the option for the Company to renew quarterly thereafter.

Toronto-based Target IR provides investor communications and marketing strategies to growing and emerging public companies. Principal Salisha Ilyas has more than 20 years of investor relations experience in mining, healthcare and renewable energy, including senior roles with Canadian and UK public companies and as head of professional development at the Canadian Investor Relations Institute. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business. Neither Target IR nor Ms. Ilyas owns common shares of the Company. The IR Agreement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Transition of Investor Relations Responsibilities

As part of the transition of the Company's investor relations function, Greg Taylor has stepped down from his role as Vice President of Investor Relations following nine years of service with Compass. Mr. Taylor has played an important role in the Company's growth and development, overseeing the Company's investor relations and corporate communications strategy and activities and helping to build relationships with shareholders, analysts, brokers and the broader investment community. Following this transition, Mr. Taylor will continue to be available to Compass from time to time to provide assistance and support on specific initiatives as they may arise.

"Greg has made a significant contribution to Compass and has been an important member of our team," commented Larry Phillips, President and CEO of Compass. "On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank him for his dedication, professionalism and commitment to the Company. Greg helped strengthen our relationships with the investment community and played an important role in communicating our story and the potential of the Sikasso Property in general, and the Massala Project in particular, as the Company has evolved. We wish him all the best and thank him for his many contributions."

Compass Website, Brand and Investor Communications Update

Compass is also pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website and updated corporate logo, reflecting the continued evolution of the Company, its projects and its strategy as Compass advances toward the next stage of its development.

The redesigned website provides a more comprehensive presentation of Compass, including the depth and experience of its management team and Board, the scale and potential of its Mali land package, and the progress being made toward development of the Massala Small Mine Project. The launch comes at an important time for the Company as it works toward transitioning from a junior exploration company to a prospective gold producer, against the backdrop of encouraging recent developments within Mali's mining sector, including renewed progress in the issuance of mining permits.

Readers are encouraged to visit the new website, including the dedicated Massala Small Mine Project section, for additional information regarding the project, its development strategy and Compass's pathway toward potential gold production: https://compassgoldcorp.com/

Mali Country Update

The Government of Mali has resumed processing exploration permits, with more than 25 exploration permits recently renewed, including 13 renewals announced on September 30, 2026. Recent permitting activity has also included the granting of the Menankoto exploitation permit to B2Gold's Malian subsidiary on August 7, 2026, under Mali's 2023 Mining Code. Compass views this renewed permitting activity as an encouraging indication of continued administrative progress within Mali's mining sector, as the Company continues to await the issuance of its Massala Small Mine Permit.

On September 24, 2026, Mali's Ministry of Mines held a ceremony recognizing the country's pioneers of the extractive industries. Dr. Madani Diallo, the Company's Country Manager in Mali, delivered a keynote address highlighting the work of Mali's first generation of geoscientists, whose exploration efforts contributed to the discovery of numerous gold occurrences and the development of the country's modern gold mining industry, beginning with Mali's first gold production in 1985.

Dr. Diallo was recognized at the ceremony as a representative of this pioneering generation and received a certificate of recognition. Following the ceremony, Dr. Diallo was interviewed by Mali's national television broadcaster, ORTM, and by Africable, a major private television network, regarding the development of Mali's mining industry and the contributions of the country's early geoscientists.

While Mali continues to face security challenges in certain regions, recent permitting activity and the continuation of government and mining-sector initiatives demonstrate that the country's administrative and economic institutions remain active and functioning.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Massala Gold Project, which is located within its large, highly prospective land package (the Sikasso Property) in southern Mali. The 1Sikasso Property includes three permit areas totaling ~900 sq. km in a region hosting several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana.

Compass's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and overseen by Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., is executing the current exploration program at the Massala Small Mine area, Sikasso Property.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., Compass's Technical Director, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The Company's decision to advance toward production at Massala is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and higher economic and technical risks of failure associated with this development approach, including risks regarding the yield and continuity of mineralized structures.

1 Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

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