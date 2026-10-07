Highlights :

Expansion diamond drilling is underway at Eloro Resources' Iska Iska Project, targeting the expansion and potential upgrading of Indicated Mineral Resources to support the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) process, following the successful completion of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in late April 2026.

DSB-96 a step-out hole drilled 70m south of hole DSB-61, intersected 87.10 metres grading 73.26 g/t Silver (Ag) and 0.18% Tin (Sn) beginning at 40.40 metres within a broader interval of 126.10m grading 54.92 g/t Ag beginning at 40.40m. It also returned 17.9m grading 190.50 g/t Ag and 0.45% Sn within a broader interval of 48.00m grading 83.28 g/t Ag and 0.30% Sn beginning on surface (0m).

Hole DSB-96 (in progress) also intersected the following mineralized intervals: 30.00m grading 36.45 g/t Ag beginning at 385.50m. 4.50m grading 40.67 g/t Ag and 0.11% Sn beginning at 270.00m, 7.50m grading 34.60 g/t Ag and 0.11% Sn beginning at 228.00m and 12.00m grading 32.25 g/t Ag beginning at 301.50m within a broader interval of 46.50m grading 23.77 g/t Ag beginning at 228.00m.

(in progress) also intersected the following mineralized intervals:

DSB-94, a step-out hole collared 78 m northwest of discovery hole DSB-87, intersected 42.00m grading 38.98 g/t Ag beginning at 247.90m within a broader interval of 79.50m grading 30.83 g/t Ag beginning at 210.40m.

Hole DSB-94 also intersected: A tin section of 43.50m grading 0.16% Sn beginning at 343.90m. 7.50m grading 71.96 g/t Ag beginning at 330.40m.



DSB-95 a step-out hole drilled 91m northwest of discovery hole DHK-31 intersected gold (Au)-Polymetallic intervals as follows:

6.00m grading 1.15 g/t Au, 42.50 g/t Ag, 8.07% Zinc (Zn) and 1.23% Lead (Pb) beginning at 115.50m; and 7.50m grading 0.48 g/t Au, 1.52% Zn and 0.46% Pb beginning at 31.50m.

Hole DSB-95 also intersected: 7.50m grading 2.61% Zn, 0.32% Pb and 10.50 g/t Ag beginning at 414m. 3.00m grading 48.50 g/t Ag, 11.37% Zn and 2.30% Pb beginning at 378m. 3.00m grading 1.72% Zn and 0.54% Pb beginning at 213m. 3.00m grading 2.65% Zn and 0.39% Pb beginning at 145.50m.



Note: True width is approximately 80% of core length.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from three (3) drillholes (DSB-94, DSB-95 and DSB-96) of the first phase of its expansion diamond drilling program at its Iska Iska Project, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

DSB-94 was drilled within the Silver (Sn) Domain on the western portion of the potential starter pit, which is approximately 1300m long, 500m wide and 500m deep. DSB-95 was drilled within the newly defined Gold-Silver-Zinc-Lead Epithermal Domain in the eastern portion of the potential starter pit, while DSB-96 was drilled within the central Polymetallic Domain. DSB-96 remains in progress and will resume following an approximately 45-day suspension due to technical and logistic issues.

The results from these three drillholes further expand the known footprints of the respective mineralized domains. The initial phase of the first expansion drilling program comprises approximately 10,000m of drilling distributed across approximately 30 drillholes, with the first three drillholes totalling 1,459.23m.

Figure 1 shows the location of the reported drill holes, Table 1 lists significant assay results, and Table 2 lists drill hole coordinates.

Tom Larsen, Eloro's CEO, commented: "We are pleased to report these results, which confirm higher-grade intercepts, particularly in drillholes DSB-94 and DSB-96. These higher-grade polymetallic intercepts indicate a consistent mineralization trend in the central part of the Potential Starter Pit. These initial positive results from the 2026 expansion drilling program provide a solid start as we work to expand the Indicated Mineral Resource in support of the planned PEA. We remain on track to complete the initial 10,000m phase of the expansion drilling program by year-end."

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Eloro's Executive Vice President Exploration and Operations, Latin America, added: "The mineralized intercepts in drillholes DSB-94, DSB-95 and DSB-96 demonstrate the diverse nature of mineralization across the Santa Barbara Zone, extending from the Sn-Ag domain in the west to the Ag-Zn-Pb-Au Polymetallic domain in the east. These results further confirm the extensive polymetallic character of the system, with widespread multi-pulse overprints, which likely precipitated from within permeable lithologies, including breccias and dacites, through extensive fracture and fault systems. This geological setting has resulted in higher grade ore pockets that have the potential to contribute to the Indicated Mineral Resource inventory."

Dr. Arce continued: "These higher-grade mineralized zones remain open in all directions and at depth. Accordingly, further expansion drilling has the potential to further define and expand the Indicated Mineral Resource in the Santa Barbara Zone."

Figure 1: Location Map of Expansion Diamond Drill Holes, Santa Barbara zone, Iska Iska. The yellow circles highlight the location of holes DSB-94, DSB-95 and DSB-96 referred to in this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1539/317818_1951d91d64ad791b_028full.jpg

Table 1: Definition Diamond Drill Results as of October 4, 2026, Santa Barbara, Iska Iska

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Zn Pb Sn Ag eq. g/t % % % g/t DSB-94 12.40 16.90 4.50 51.73 0.00 0.05 0.08 57.36

72.40 73.90 1.50 60.70 0.00 0.39 0.11 72.54

84.40 89.65 5.25 16.63 0.00 0.01 0.04 20.50

121.90 129.40 7.50 15.50 0.00 0.02 0.06 21.27

187.90 189.40 1.50 7.30 0.00 0.09 0.16 28.73

210.40 289.90 79.50 30.83 0.00 0.11 0.05 34.97 Incl. 247.90 289.90 42.00 38.98 0.00 0.12 0.06 44.06

310.90 312.40 1.50 4.90 0.01 1.48 0.00 22.41

316.90 318.40 1.50 5.30 0.00 0.16 0.10 20.47

330.40 337.90 7.50 71.96 0.00 0.06 0.02 67.04

343.90 387.40 43.50 10.90 0.02 0.05 0.16 32.37

397.90 399.40 1.50 0.30 0.02 0.00 0.12 15.83 DSB-96 0.00 48.00 48.00 83.28 0.00 0.12 0.30 114.61 Incl. 24.00 41.99 17.90 190.5 0.00 0.07 0.45 228.03

40.40 166.50 126.10 54.92 0.01 0.24 0.10 64.53 Incl. 40.40 127.50 87.10 73.26 0.00 0.14 0.18 89.89

202.50 207.00 4.50 34.33 0.10 0.08 0.06 41.2

228.00 274.50 46.50 23.77 0.24 0.12 0.08 37.53 Incl. 228.00 235.50 7.50 34.6 0.07 0.18 0.11 48.79 Incl. 243.00 255.00 12.00 31.25 0.18 0.10 0.06 40.24 Incl. 270.00 274.50 4.50 40.67 0.07 0.04 0.11 51.76

286.50 288.00 1.50 58.00 0.04 0.09 0.10 66.28

301.50 313.50 12.00 32.25 0.01 0.02 0.06 36.27

333.00 334.50 1.50 46.00 0.20 0.13 0.18 69.08

336.00 337.50 1.50 43.00 0.07 0.08 0.16 60.83

343.50 352.50 9.00 8.50 0.34 0.02 0.03 17.71

385.50 415.50 30.00 36.45 0.07 0.02 0.05 39.99

456.00 457.50 1.50 31.00 0.10 0.27 0.07 41.57

520.50 526.50 6.00 2.38 0.06 0.02 0.17 26.2

540.00 541.50 1.50 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.14 19.77

545.25 546.75 1.50 6.00 0.09 0.04 0.26 42.06

550.50 553.50 3.00 1.50 0.05 0.01 0.33 46.16

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Zn Pb Sn Au Ag eq. g/t % % % g/t g/t DSB-95 7.50 12.00 4.50 11.83 0.16 0.19 0.00 0.18 27.22

18.75 21.00 2.25 9.67 0.01 0.28 0.00 0.32 32.25

27.00 28.50 1.50 1.00 0.60 1.13 0.00 0.02 27.34

31.50 39.00 7.50 6.40 1.52 0.46 0.01 0.48 70.56

61.50 63.00 1.50 2.00 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.34 24.17

64.50 66.00 1.50 0.50 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.22 14.84

70.50 72.00 1.50 8.00 0.03 0.02 0.00 1.68 112.41

102.00 103.50 1.50 1.00 1.65 0.23 0.01 0.01 36.04

115.50 121.50 6.00 42.50 8.07 1.23 0.03 1.15 280.93

128.25 129.00 0.75 3.00 3.23 1.19 0.02 1.24 157.18

138.00 139.50 1.50 1.75 2.26 0.58 0.01 0.53 84.59

142.50 144.00 1.50 1.00 1.49 0.41 0.01 0.50 66.50

145.50 148.50 3.00 1.50 2.65 0.39 0.00 0.01 56.91

198.00 199.50 1.50 118.00 1.39 1.34 0.00 0.39 170.70

213.00 216.00 3.00 11.50 1.72 0.54 0.01 0.01 50.58

250.50 251.25 0.75 25.00 4.31 1.19 0.01 0.01 119.42

378.00 381.00 3.00 48.50 11.37 2.30 0.03 0.08 294.99

414.00 421.50 7.50 10.50 2.61 0.32 0.00 0.02 64.23

456.00 457.50 1.50 202.00 1.75 2.61 0.01 0.01 243.31

Note: For calculation of silver equivalent, three-year averaged metal prices were used: Ag= $us 41.82/oz; Sn= $us 16.20/lb; Zn= $us 1.33/lb; Pb= $us 0.91/lb; and Au= $us 3,175.20/oz.

Table 2: Summary of Diamond Drill Hole Coordinates for Drill Holes Completed at Iska Iska as of October 4, 2026

Hole No. Type Collar Easting Collar Northing Elevation

(masl) Azimuth Angle Hole length (m) DSB-94 S 205157 7656097 4322 225° -85° 400.00 DSB-95 S 205517 7656316 4171 225° -75° 500.40 DSB-96 S 205302 7656030 4259 225° -60° 555.00











Subtotal 1,455.40

Expansion Drill Program, Santa Barbara Potential Starter Pit Area

Hole DSB-94 was drilled in the Silver Tin Domain on the western part of the potential starter pit, whereas DSB-95 is in the newly defined Gold-Silver-Zinc-Lead Epithermal Domain to the eastern part of the potential starter pit, with DSB-96 located in the central Polymetallic Domain.

DSB-96 a step-out hole drilled 70m south of hole DSB-61, intersected 87.10 metres grading 73.26 g/t Ag and 0.18% Sn beginning at 40.40 metres within a broader interval of 126.10m grading 54.92 g/t Ag beginning at 40.40m. It also returned 17.9m grading 190.50 g/t Ag and 0.45% Sn within a broader interval of 48.00m grading 83.28 g/t Ag and 0.30% Sn beginning on surface (0m).

Hole DSB-96 also intersected the following mineralized intervals: 30.00m grading 36.45 g/t Ag beginning at 385.50m. 4.50m grading 40.67 g/t Ag and 0.11% Sn beginning at 270.00m, 7.50m grading 34.60 g/t Ag and 0.11% Sn beginning at 228.00m and 12.00m grading 32.25 g/t Ag beginning at 301.50m within a broader interval of 46.50m grading 23.77 g/t Ag beginning at 228.00m. 12.00m grading 32.25 g/t Ag beginning at 301.50m. 3.00 metres grading 0.33% Sn beginning at 550.50m.

also intersected the following mineralized intervals:

DSB-94 a step-out hole collared 78 m northwest of discovery hole DSB-87 intersected 42.00m grading 38.98 g/t Ag beginning at 247.90m within a broader interval of 79.50m grading 30.83 g/t Ag beginning at 210.40m.

Hole DSB-94 also intersected: A tin section of 43.50m grading 0.16% Sn beginning at 343.90m. 7.50m grading 71.96 g/t Ag beginning at 330.40m. 1.50m grading 60.70 g/t Ag beginning at 72.40m. 4.50m grading 51.73 g/t Ag beginning at 12.40m.



DSB-95 a step-out hole drilled 91m northwest of discovery hole DHK-31 intersected gold (Au)-Polymetallic intervals as follows: 6.00m grading 1.15 g/t Au, 42.50 g/t Ag, 8.07% Zn and 1.23% Pb beginning at 115.50m; and 7.50m grading 0.48 g/t Au, 1.52% Zn and 0.46% Pb beginning at 31.50m.



Hole DSB-95 also intersected: 7.50m grading 2.61% Zn, 0.32% Pb and 10.50 g/t Ag beginning at 414m. 3.00m grading 48.50 g/t Ag, 11.37% Zn and 2.30% Pb beginning at 378m. 3.00m grading 1.72% Zn and 0.54% Pb beginning at 213m. 3.00m grading 2.65% Zn and 0.39% Pb beginning at 145.50m. 1.50m grading 202.00 g/t Ag, 1.75% Zn and 2.61% Pb beginning at 456.00m. 1.50m grading 118.00 g/t Ag, 1.39% Zn and 1.34% Pb beginning at 198.00m. 1.50m grading 1.68 g/t Au beginning at 70.50m. 1.50m grading 1.65% Zn beginning at 102m. 1.50m grading 0.53 g/t Au and 2.26% Zn beginning at 138m. 1.50m grading 0.50 g/t Au, 1.49% Zn and 0.41% Pb beginning at 142.50m. 0.75m grading 1.24 g/t Au, 3.23% Zn and 1.19% Pb beginning at 128.25m. 0.75m grading 4.31% Zn and 1.19% Pb beginning at 250.50m.



Qualified Person

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo. Executive Vice President, Latin America for Eloro and General Manager of Eloro's Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza S.R.L, and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Arce who has more than 35 years of mineral exploration and extensive mining expertise across several countries in North and South America manages the overall technical program and supervises all field work conducted at Iska Iska.

Eloro utilized both ALS and AHK for drill core analyses, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS were prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda's preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories are also prepared by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Silver (Ag), zinc (Zn) and lead (Pb) are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) using a four-acid digestion; Sn is analyzed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) and Au is analyzed by fire assay on 50g pulps with an Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. AAS measures absorbed light to quantify elements, while ICP, such as ICP-OES or ICP-MS, measure emitted light or ions to determine elements. XRF uses fluorescent X-rays to excite atoms and to emit X-rays that reveal the presence and concentration of tin. Sample size in ICP typically ranges from 100 mg (0.1 g) to 1 g, for AAS, is usually less than 100 mg (0.1 g) and for XRF is ideally below 75 µm.

Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is following the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols except for Sn for which a sodium peroxide fusion is used at AHK following by ICP. Check comparisons of Sn results from ALS and ALS indicate no statistically significant difference between results using the two different analytical techniques.

Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed at both laboratories with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory. Check results are regularly monitored.

About Iska Iska

The Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6 km by 1.8 km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potosí and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi, all located along the same overall geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe (SBBP) including the discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu and 0.056%Sn over 257.5m, from surface. Subsequent drilling has confirmed the presence of significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent Central Breccia Pipe (CBP). A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling along the walls of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned average grades of 164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu over 166m including 446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which, along with geophysical data, has defined an extensive target zone. On October 17, 2023, Eloro filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report outlining the initial inferred MRE for Iska Iska, prepared by independent consultants Micon International Limited. The MRE was reported in two domains, the Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) Domain which is primarily in the east and south of the Santa Barbara deposit and the Tin (Sn-Ag-Pb) Domain which is primarily in the west and north.

Metallurgical tests reported on January 23, 2024, from a 6.3 tonne PQ drill core bulk sample representative of the higher grade Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) Domain returned a significantly higher average silver value of 91 g Ag/t compared to the weighted average grade of the original twinned holes at 31 g Ag/t strongly suggesting that the average silver grade was likely significantly underreported in the original twinned holes due to the much smaller sample size.

The Company reported on July 30, 2024, that updated modelling of the potential starter pit area at Santa Barbara zone highlights the importance of completing additional drilling to better define the grade and extent of the mineral resource in this area. Areas with higher-grade resource typically have much better drilling density but holes outside the core potential pit area are too widely spaced to give an accurate estimate of grade.

On September 4, 2024, the Company announced the restart of definition drilling in the potential starter pit area at Santa Barbara. It was highly focused on infill and step-out drill program in order to better define the full vertical and lateral extent of high-grade Sn and Ag mineralization, expanding higher-grade Sn mineralization to the west and the silver to the central and west parts. Also, to fill-in gaps that were formerly categorized as low-grade or internal waste in the mineral resource model and to drill in a closer-spacing 50m x 50m grid. Previous drilling has shown that areas with high-grade mineralization typically have much better drilling density, whereas holes outside the core area are too widely spaced to give an accurate grade estimate. This increased drilling density is particularly important for defining the extent of the high-grade Ag-bearing and Sn-bearing structures, and for categorizing the mineral resources from inferred to indicated, which have a major influence on overall grade and resources that will contribute to the PEA.

Since September 4, 2024, the Company has completed 27 drill holes totalling 14,085.80 metres of definition drilling in 2 distinct phases of diamond drilling in the potential starter pit area of the Santa Barbara Zone. This drilling has continued to intersect strong, broad zones and high-grade mineralization with good continuity in both the predominant Sn-Ag domain to the west (15 drill holes) and in the predominant Ag-Zn-Polymetallic domain to the east (12 drill holes). Both zones remain open along and across strike as well as downdip.

The intercepts of 151.47 g Ag/t over 135m found in hole DSB-75; 66.90g Ag/t over 289.13m in hole DSB-68; 126.10g Ag/t over 122.03m, 127.49g Ag/t over 41.25m and 49.71g Ag/t over 142.50m found in hole DSB-69; and 45.71g Ag/t over 81.00m and 30.08g Ag/t over 255.75m found in hole DSB-70 confirm the presence of continued silver pockets grading over 50 g Ag/t. Moreover, tin enriched pockets such as 1.39% Sn over 33m, 0.74% Sn over 87m found in hole DSB-72 and 0.55% Sn over 49.5m, 0.34% Sn over 91.5m, 0.31% Sn over 103.5m in hole DSB-74 demonstrate the existence of consistent high grade tin pockets at the Santa Barbara zone. The presence of intercepts such as 1.41% Zn over 151.50m in hole DSB-91, 1.77% Zn over 238.50m and 1.72% Zn over 456m found in hole DSB-88 reveal continuous Zn (and Pb) ore shoots in the property.

The extent of the Potential Starter Pit Zone has expanded with drillhole DSB-92, intersecting 90 metres grading 61.05 g/t Ag and 0.20% Sn, including: 15.00 metres grading 173.30 g/t Ag, 0.15% Sn and 1.59 g/t Au. It also intersected 238.50 metres grading 1.77% Zn and 0.57% Pb, including 204 metres grading 2.06% Zn and 0.62% Pb. DSB-93 intersected the highest silver interval obtained thus far at Iska Iska with 72.00 metres grading 294.81g/t Ag and 0.44% Pb. These results have further expanded, at least 200m laterally, the higher-grade tin and silver and polymetallic (Ag-Sn-Zn-Pb) mineralization and the footprint of this large multi-phase hydrothermal system at Iska Iska.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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