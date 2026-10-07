HKFoods Oyj has applied to have its bond delisted from HEL Corporate Bonds.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.
ISIN: FI4000571XXX
Trading code: HKSJVAIH27
The last day of trading will be on October 08, 2026.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.
ISIN: FI4000571XXX
Trading code: HKSJVAIH27
The last day of trading will be on October 08, 2026.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
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