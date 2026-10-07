HKFoods Oyj has applied to have its bond delisted from HEL Corporate Bonds.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.



ISIN: FI4000571XXX

Trading code: HKSJVAIH27



The last day of trading will be on October 08, 2026.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

© 2026 GlobeNewswire