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WKN: A42711 | ISIN: US60785L3069 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.10.26 | 21:58
2,710 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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MODULAR MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MODULAR MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
159 Leser
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Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical to Present at the Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar on October 14th

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot tubeless patch pump, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Jeb Besser, will present at the Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://ir.modular-medical.com/events.php

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Besser, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ModularMedical@KCSA.com.

About the Pivot Tubeless Patch Pump

The Pivot tubeless patch pump is a simple, wearable insulin delivery platform designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period. The system is intended to offer a practical and accessible pathway from multiple daily injections to insulin pump therapy for a broader population of people living with diabetes. For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-to-present-at-the-webull-emerging-and-innovative-comp-1233862

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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