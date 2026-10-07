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WKN: A1W1SJ | ISIN: US29664W1053 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 11:06
2,709 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 14:06 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.: Esperion Reaches Settlement Agreement with Sixth ANDA Filer Not to Market Generic Version of NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) & NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid & ezetimibe) Prior to April 19, 2040

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion, a company wholly-owned by ARCHIMED, today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Renata Limited (along with an affiliate). This agreement resolves the patent litigation brought by Esperion against Renata in response to Renata's Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) seeking approval to market generic versions of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET prior to the expiration of the applicable patents. Pursuant to the agreement, Renata has agreed not to market a generic version of either NEXLETOL or NEXLIZET in the United States prior to April 19, 2040, unless certain limited circumstances customarily included in these types of agreements occur.

The pending patent litigation against the remaining defendants (Aurobindo Pharma Limited (along with an affiliate); MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. (along with an affiliate); and Sandoz Inc.) is ongoing, and there can be no assurance whether such ongoing patent litigation will allow a generic version of NEXLETOL and/or NEXLIZET, as applicable, to be marketed in the U.S. prior to April 19, 2040.

Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative cardiometabolic and rare/orphan disease therapies. The Company leverages deep domain expertise in ACLY biology to develop and commercialize transformative medicines for patients worldwide. Esperion currently markets two oral, once-daily, non-statin therapies for patients struggling to maintain their low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

With a broad U.S. commercial infrastructure and global approvals across more than 40 countries, Esperion is well positioned to serve as a partner-of-choice for global innovators seeking U.S. market access through acquisition, in-license, co-promotion and revenue share opportunities. In tandem, the Company is advancing its leadership in ACLY biology to build a diversified pipeline of novel product candidates, including treatments for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and renal diseases. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X

About ARCHIMED
With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Animal & Environmental Health, Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Diagnostics, Healthcare IT, Life Science Tools & Services, and MedTech. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages €9 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation. For more information about ARCHIMED, please visit www.ARCHIMED.group.

Esperion Contact Information:
Media:
Tiffany Aldrich
corporateteam@esperion.com
(616) 443-8438


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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