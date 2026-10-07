Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program completed in August 2026 at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada. The Trapper Zone forms part of an oxide-bearing lopolith that includes the Falcon and Hawkeye Zones collectively covering 29 square kilometres (Figure 1).

Figure 1: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering lopolith validated over 29 km2, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone.

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Analytical results received for six (6) additional diamond drill holes (R-0082 to R-0087) from the MRE drill program initiated in Q4 2025, continue to deliver consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization.

Key intercepts include:

Hole R-0082: 51.8 m @ 36.12% Fe2O3, 6.18% TiO2, 0.190% V2O5

Hole R-0083: 25.8 m @ 41.89% Fe2O3, 7.27% TiO2, 0.295% V2O5

Hole R-0084: 80.9 m @ 36.58% Fe2O3, 6.07% TiO2, 0.201% V2O5

Hole R-0085: 495.6 m @ 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 14.9 m @ 52.75% Fe2O3, 8.35% TiO2, 0.437% V2O5 Including 203.2 m @ 44.75% Fe2O3, 6.77% TiO2, 0.336% V2O5 Including 68.2 m @ 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 Including 89.0 m @ 43.36% Fe2O3, 6.39% TiO2, 0.328% V2O5 Including 16.9 m @ 45.84% Fe2O3, 6.74% TiO2, 0.377% V2O5

Hole R-0086: 46.3 m @ 42.44% Fe2O3, 6.77% TiO2, 0.286% V2O5

Hole R-0087: 43.1 m @ 46.24% Fe2O3, 7.87% TiO2, 0.279% V2O5

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"Section N11 is the picture we have been drilling toward. R-0085 cut 495.6 metres of consistent, correlated titanium, vanadium and iron, including 68.2 metres at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2 and 0.381% V2O5, and it sits on the same fence as R-0072, which returned 470 metres of the same oxide sequence. Put those two intercepts against something people already know: Central Park Tower in Manhattan, the world's largest residential building1, stands 472.4 metres (See Figure 2 & 3). One hole runs past that height. The other essentially matches it. They are not narrow spikes. They are two thick, overlapping cuts through the same layered system, and they give N11 a width and a continuity that a single spectacular hole cannot.

With the assays from this program now available, the cross-sections are no longer a set of pending lines. We can now model the oxide layers, the folds and the true widths as one body for the Company's maiden mineral resource estimate over the Trapper Zone."

Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-0082 to R-0087

Hole R-0082 (Cross-Section N09 Figure 4): Drill hole R-0082 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 0° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 269 m. The oxide zone intersected at 115.2 m is 69.6 m wide (true thickness 58.4 m) consisting of 57.4 m of semi-massive and 12.2 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Hole R-0083 (Cross-Section N09 Figure 4): Drill hole R-0083 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 263 m. The oxide zone intersected at 10.0 m is 87.6 m wide (true thickness 76.0 m) consisting of 29.6 m of semi-massive and 58.0 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Hole R-0084 (Cross-Section N09 Figure 4): Drill hole R-0084 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -55°, with a total depth of 164 m. The oxide zone intersected at 33.4 m is 79.1 m wide (true thickness 64.5 m) consisting of 79.1 m of semi-massive oxide.

Hole R-0085 (Cross-Section N11, Figure 2): Drill hole R-0085 is drilled on cross-section N11 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -55°, with a total depth of 503 m. The oxide zone intersected at 10.1 m is 408.5 m wide (true thickness 284.2 m) consisting of 275.6 m of semi-massive and 132.9 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Hole R-0086 (Cross-Section N10, Figure 3): Drill hole R-0086 is drilled on cross-section N10 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 131 m. The oxide zone intersected at 40.6 m is 48.6 m wide (true thickness 47.8 m) consisting of 45.0 m of semi-massive and 3.6 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Hole R-0087 (Cross-Section N09, Figure 4): Drill hole R-0087 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping 80°, with a total depth of 89 m. The oxide zone intersected at 1.5 m is 55.4 m wide (true thickness 45.3 m) consisting of 53.0 m of semi-massive and 2.4 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Figure 2: Cross section of N11 looking NW showing R-0008, R-0009, R-0010, R-0011, R-0072, R-0085, R-0089 and R-0092, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0008, R-0009, R-0010, R-0011, R-0072, R-0085. Assays pending for R-0089 and R-0092. Central Park Tower located in Manhattan, New York, the world's largest residential building at 472.4 m, is used to contextualize the size of drill hole R-0085 and R-0072 and the significance of the 495.6 m (1,626 feet) and 470 m (1,542 feet) intercepts (highlighted in blue) with correlated titanium, vanadium and iron.

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Figure 3: Cross section of N10 looking NW showing R-0011, R-0075, R-0086 and R-0088, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0011, R-0075, and R-0086. Assays pending for R-0088. Central Park Tower located in Manhattan, New York, the world's largest residential building1 at 472.4 m, is used to contextualize the size of drill hole R-0075 and the significance of the 485.4 m (1,592.5 feet) intercept (highlighted in blue) with correlated titanium, vanadium and iron.

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Figure 4: Cross section of N09 looking NW showing R-0078, R-0080, R-0082, R-0083, R-0084, R-0087 and R-0090 highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0078, R-0080, R-0082, R-0083, R-0084, R-0087. Assays pending for R-0090.

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Figure 5: Cross section of N08 looking NW showing R-0074, R-0081, R-0082, and R-0091 highlighting an intercept of layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0074, R-0081, and R-0082. Assays pending for R-0091.

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Figure 6: Trapper Zone plan view map outlining location of the MRE diamond drill program completed in August 2026, includes cross-sections S04-S13 in Trapper South, T01-T06 in Trapper Transition, and N6-N12 in Trapper North showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.

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Trapper Zone Assay Highlights

These results now bring the total MRE drill results to eighty (80) diamond drill holes received to date. As reported previously, analytical results from the first sixty-four (74) diamond drill holes (Table 1) of the MRE drill program include:

DDH FROM TO Length True Thickness Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m m % % % R-0008 3.4 272.0 269.4 261.2 36.21 6.57 0.244 R-0008 170.0 237.6 68.3 66.2 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0009 2.5 299.0 296.5 286.9 39.75 7.46 0.250 R-0009 94.0 181.2 87.2 84.4 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0010 1.5 137.0 135.5 121.7 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0011 58.1 153.3 95.2 50.8 39.49 6.49 0.222 R-0012 3.8 79.0 75.2 39.6 27.39 4.87 0.116 R-0013 9.5 121.0 111.5 97.9 37.08 5.14 0.242 R-0014 8.8 50.0 41.2 14.9 36.17 6.36 0.188 R-0015 73.3 174.0 100.7 88.9 38.56 6.80 0.229 R-0016 44.0 94.6 50.6 47.1 52.05 7.21 0.375 R-0017 50.6 140.6 90.0 73.0 51.86 6.76 0.417 R-0018 44.7 115.0 70.3 44.1 42.64 5.66 0.288 R-0019 66.6 112.3 45.7 41.6 49.51 6.56 0.374 R-0020 87.3 128.0 40.7 31.1 37.62 4.93 0.239 R-0021 96.0 127.4 31.4 16.5 53.18 7.08 0.414 R-0022 62.0 92.6 30.6 28.6 49.4 6.61 0.373 R-0023 100.5 186.5 86.0 54.0 45.5 5.5 0.367 R-0024 112.0 203.0 91.0 58.7 49.08 6.23 0.39 R-0024 142.0 186.0 44.0 28.4 54.2 7.07 0.443 R-0025 141.3 223.0 81.7 58.5 41.36 5.18 0.309 R-0025 168.0 201.0 33.0 23.7 47.38 6.01 0.384 R-0026 141.7 189.0 47.3 27.7 38.16 4.65 0.288 R-0026 110.9 131.4 20.5 12.0 52.39 6.55 0.449 R-0027 81.2 162.0 80.8 63.4 42.74 5.18 0.320 R-0028 105.7 211.0 105.3 54.5 42.39 5.40 0.306 R-0028 144.0 182.0 38.0 19.7 49.43 6.50 0.382 R-0029 65.2 172.0 106.8 95.5 44.41 5.36 0.341 R-0029 65.2 104.0 38.8 34.7 53.02 6.46 0.441 R-0030 83.1 174.0 90.9 49.5 42.57 5.40 0.303 R-0030 83.1 101.7 18.6 10.2 50.81 6.56 0.398 R-0031 63.4 171.6 108.2 87.2 38.11 5.13 0.254 R-0031 97.0 140.1 43.1 34.7 42.71 5.88 0.309 R-0032 53.8 198.0 144.2 135.3 37.13 5.04 0.234 R-0032 114.0 170.0 56.0 52.6 44.68 6.50 0.294 R-0033 67.4 168.0 100.6 77.5 44.07 6.38 0.286 R-0033 97.0 153.0 56.0 43.1 48.03 7.25 0.304 R-0034 68.8 195.0 126.2 124.0 43.19 6.05 0.293 R-0034 106.1 170.0 63.9 62.8 48.61 7.01 0.344 R-0035 8.5 22.0 13.5 9.9 30.98 2.93 0.193 R-0036 55.0 128.0 73.0 36.5 45.34 6.31 0.345 R-0036 80.0 114.0 34.0 17.0 50.46 7.21 0.395 R-0037 52.2 103.0 50.8 41.9 45.93 6.46 0.348 R-0038 45.4 146.2 100.8 73.7 41.23 5.21 0.302 R-0038 103.9 146.2 42.4 31.0 46.20 6.35 0.364 R-0039 84.0 194.0 110.1 106.5 47.42 5.95 0.354 R-0039 97.0 149.1 52.1 50.4 58.15 7.68 0.459 R-0039 166.4 194.0 27.6 26.7 45.88 5.85 0.350 R-0040 84.9 130.0 45.1 31.9 51.20 7.94 0.340 R-0041 6.6 53.0 46.4 34.7 47.97 6.49 0.368 R-0042 102.1 137.4 35.3 23.6 50.68 6.74 0.378 R-0043 28.4 68.2 39.8 30.4 47.93 7.24 0.307 R-0044 82.9 105.8 22.9 16.6 51.38 6.85 0.415 R-0045 76.9 148.3 71.3 53.7 48.28 6.21 0.373 R-0045 104.0 144.0 40.0 31.1 53.69 7.32 0.441 R-0046 20.0 147.9 127.9 103.6 52.94 7.35 0.388 R-0046 20.0 74.0 54.0 43.7 58.33 8.78 0.415 R-0047 120.6 247.4 126.8 110.1 42.84 5.43 0.306 R-0047 120.6 189.0 68.4 59.4 46.81 6.17 0.335 R-0048 31.7 124.0 92.3 50.6 42.46 5.38 0.304 R-0048 31.7 48.0 16.3 8.9 53.72 7.29 0.431 R-0049 30.7 131.0 100.3 47.3 42.97 5.39 0.316 R-0049 30.7 57.3 26.5 12.5 53.91 7.22 0.431 R-0050 63.9 192.0 128.1 103.6 40.80 5.79 0.294 R-0050 116.0 169.0 53.0 42.9 49.61 7.24 0.401 R-0051 99.9 219.0 119.1 77.6 42.68 5.89 0.280 R-0051 137.1 169.0 31.9 20.8 53.07 7.68 0.384 R-0052 68.6 181.0 112.4 92.9 46.67 6.71 0.305 R-0052 87.0 153.0 66.0 54.6 49.63 7.24 0.335 R-0053 77.1 237.0 159.9 104.4 45.27 6.32 0.306 R-0053 92.1 129.6 37.5 24.5 50.44 6.72 0.385 R-0053 143.0 205.0 62.0 40.5 46.73 6.79 0.306 R-0054 65.2 123.0 57.8 46.9 44.92 6.71 0.275 R-0055 70.1 167.7 97.6 57.1 43.54 6.62 0.277 R-0055 70.1 136.2 66.1 38.6 47.65 7.36 0.317 R-0056 83.0 170.3 87.3 60.3 33.39 4.65 0.207 R-0056 83.0 116.0 33.0 22.8 43.67 6.14 0.318 R-0057 92.4 194.1 101.7 88.3 38.65 5.60 0.249 R-0057 92.4 113.0 20.6 17.9 47.72 6.98 0.351 R-0057 136.9 156.5 19.6 17.0 53.72 8.24 0.377 R-0058 79.6 89.0 17.5 9.6 23.48 4.31 0.252 R-0059 149.0 163.0 14.0 11.7 32.29 4.43 0.184 R-0059 289.0 344.0 55.2 46.1 32.77 4.67 0.176 R-0060 82.0 200.0 118.0 111.1 39.10 5.32 0.269 R-0060 90.2 142.0 51.8 48.8 43.86 6.10 0.317 R-0061 109.0 272.0 163.0 147.5 43.07 6.19 0.293 R-0061 172.0 264.0 92.3 83.5 47.36 6.73 0.353 R-0062 4.0 37.0 33.0 19.1 34.37 5.24 0.173 R-0062 9.0 23.8 14.8 8.6 40.52 6.39 0.217 R-0063 101.6 200.5 98.9 61.3 28.50 4.01 0.157 R-0064 265.0 452.0 187.0 166.1 41.61 6.07 0.280 R-0064 4.0 75.9 71.9 63.9 43.47 6.60 0.273 R-0064 336.0 416.0 80.0 71.1 42.62 6.03 0.306 R-0065 456.0 584.0 128.0 115.5 46.11 6.79 0.326 R-0065 119.0 162.7 43.7 39.4 42.74 7.11 0.230 R-0065 501.0 566.8 65.8 59.4 49.48 7.24 0.373 R-0066 52.2 100.0 47.8 33.2 43.53 6.03 0.334 R-0066 52.2 75.5 23.3 16.2 52.52 7.58 0.428 R-0067 97.6 124.3 26.7 25.4 50.35 7.14 0.410 R-0068 37.0 66.0 29.0 14.8 51.26 7.47 0.425 R-0069 26.2 221.0 194.8 125.7 18.50 3.58 0.071 R-0070 4.8 52.0 47.2 46.6 20.49 2.18 0.120 R-0071 60.5 175.1 114.6 103.0 35.89 5.18 0.223 R-0071 73.3 108.2 34.9 31.4 46.21 7.03 0.314 R-0072 246.0 429.2 183.2 129.6 46.44 7.52 0.307 R-0072 265.5 332.3 66.8 47.3 50.06 8.07 0.349 R-0072 360.0 429.2 69.2 49.0 51.03 8.55 0.334 R-0072 3.0 473.0 470.0 332.3 36.72 5.40 0.245 R-0073 92.0 208.3 116.3 103.6 36.73 5.74 0.225 R-0073 92.0 146.6 54.6 48.7 44.40 6.95 0.303 R-0074 177.0 293.7 116.7 97.0 42.21 6.53 0.281 R-0075 1.4 488.0 485.4 381.4 32.21 5.30 0.191 R-0075 125.3 254.3 129.1 101.4 47.16 7.82 0.295 R-0075 273.4 415.0 141.6 111.1 40.64 6.38 0.262 R-0075 125.3 182.0 56.8 44.6 49.56 8.17 0.339 R-0076 56.4 89.3 32.9 29.3 33.18 5.11 0.180 R-0077 61.3 85.3 23.3 22.0 34.04 5.08 0.197 R-0077 131.0 143.1 12.1 11.4 36.69 8.76 0.182 R-0078 41.0 168.3 127.3 118.9 40.62 6.92 0.236 R-0078 80.4 168.3 87.9 82.1 44.87 7.65 0.275 R-0080 117.0 180.8 63.8 45.4 38.83 6.97 0.194 R-0080 117.0 152.0 35.0 24.9 44.33 8.08 0.227 R-0081 8.6 278.0 269.4 229.8 32.76 4.98 0.192 R-0081 57.0 205.5 148.5 126.6 44.47 7.12 0.287 R-0081 68.0 137.2 69.2 59.0 50.18 8.20 0.329

Table 1: MRE drill program assay intercepts previously reported in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date from drill holes R-0008 to R-0081.

Maiden MRE drill program at Trapper zone is complete, totaling 22,432 metres-the largest drill program in the Company's history.

Top 15 intercepts from the MRE Drill Program to date can be found in Table 4 below.

Completed eighty-five (85) holes (R-0008 to R-0092) with numerous significant oxide intercepts comprised of semi-massive oxide and rhythmic oxide layering ranging from 100 to 485 metres .

MRE drilling to date has returned multiple holes of thick oxide core intercepts ranging from 70-296 metres and certain assay intervals frequently ranging between 45-58% Fe2O3, 6-8% TiO2 and 0.35-0.44% V2O5 .

Oriented core, detailed lithological logging, oxide-layering measurements, and structural interpretations (including fold geometry and limb continuity) have been completed to support three-dimensional geological and resource modelling.

Trapper Zone Drilling Summary

The following two tables present the true width of oxide mineralization (Table 2) that will be imported into Industry-standard software programs used to develop a mineral resource estimate and total meterage (Table 3).

Drill Hole Azimuth / Dip Total Depth (m) From (metres) To (metres) Semi-Massive Oxide (m) Rhythmic Layering (m) Total Oxide (m) True Thickness (m) Assays Received R-0001 43° / -47° 311 63.29 266.31 0 111.92 111.92 N/A Yes R-0002 223° / -47° 300 39 62.2 0 23.2 23.2 N/A Yes R-0003 43° / -47° 233 0 0 0 0 0 N/A Yes R-0004 43° / -47° 308 24.45 287 0 184.45 184.45 N/A Yes R-0005 43° / -70° 459 35 448.74 0 163.08 163.08 N/A Yes R-0006 43° / -47° 284 101 293 0 175.3 175.3 N/A Yes R-0007 425° / -47° 314 3.5 236.8 0 132.27 132.27 N/A Yes R-0008 38° / -45° 272 37.74 268.57 118.49 65.7 184.19 178.6 Yes R-0009 38° / -45° 299 2.53 288.5 165.89 88.22 254.11 245.9 Yes R-0010 0° / -45° 251 1.5 165.67 134.26 12.33 146.59 131.6 Yes R-0011 0° / -45° 251 46.46 205 51.62 38.1 89.72 47.9 Yes R-0012 38° / -45° 194 3.9 80.15 2.7 73.55 76.25 40.1 Yes R-0013 38° / -45° 251 9.5 184.37 0 174.87 174.87 153.5 Yes R-0014 38° / -45° 272 8.8 106 0 69.74 69.74 25.2 Yes R-0015 38° / -45° 263 77 232.1 5.46 140.64 146.1 129.0 Yes R-0016 38° / -45° 206 44.0 102.0 45.8 12.2 58.0 53.9 Yes R-0017 38° / -70° 161 50.6 140.6 87.1 3.0 90.1 73.0 Yes R-0018 38° / -45° 188 44.7 156.4 65.0 46.6 111.7 70.1 Yes R-0019 38° / -45° 182 66.6 133.0 38.0 28.5 66.5 72.8 Yes R-0020 38° / -45° 206 50.8 138.0 28.5 58.7 87.2 66.7 Yes R-0021 38° / -70° 152 81.3 127.4 33.5 12.6 46.1 24.3 Yes R-0022 38° / -45° 149 22.5 118.7 31.6 59.7 91.3 85.3 Yes R-0023 38° / -45° 272 100.5 239.3 30.6 76.4 107.1 67.2 Yes R-0024 38° / -45° 248 108.9 219.8 46.8 62.1 108.9 68.5 Yes R-0025 38° / -60° 275 123.0 253.6 6.9 118.1 125.0 89.6 Yes R-0026 38° / -60° 302 108.8 273.7 16.2 138.6 154.8 87.4 Yes R-0027 38° / -45° 221 81.3 175.3 34.2 59.9 94.1 73.9 Yes R-0028 38° / -60° 230 105.1 215.9 22.5 87.1 109.6 57.4 Yes R-0029 38° / -45° 214 65.2 184.0 13.4 105.4 118.8 106.2 Yes R-0030 38° / -60° 209 83.1 189.2 25.4 79.6 105.0 57.8 Yes R-0031 38° / -45° 215 63.4 171.6 2.4 105.9 108.3 87.2 Yes R-0032 38° / -60° 263 53.8 214.7 18.5 136.0 154.4 145.0 Yes R-0033 38° / -45° 251 67.7 203.5 23.7 112.4 136.1 104.8 Yes R-0034 38° / -60° 230 48.7 214.1 66.1 93.5 159.7 156.9 Yes R-0035 38° / -45° 97 8.5 66.3 0.0 35.0 35.0 25.7 Yes R-0036 38° / -70° 209 47.4 128.0 68.0 8.6 76.6 38.3 Yes R-0037 38° / -45° 206 42.6 146.0 50.8 52.6 103.4 85.2 Yes R-0038 38° / -70° 182 45.4 146.2 55.9 45.0 100.9 73.7 Yes R-0039 218° / -45° 251 84.0 196.3 82.2 23.3 105.5 102.1 Yes R-0040 38° / -70° 170 38.3 130.0 44.7 28.7 73.4 34.3 Yes R-0041 38° / -45° 100 6.6 84.2 38.5 30.9 69.4 52.1 Yes R-0042 38° / -70° 160 88.6 137.4 26.6 10.0 36.6 24.5 Yes R-0043 38° / -45° 122 28.4 101.6 37.5 35.7 73.3 55.9 Yes R-0044 218° / -45° 176 82.9 105.8 19.3 3.7 22.9 16.6 Yes R-0045 218° / -45° 245 39.3 223.6 67.4 71.7 139.1 96.9 Yes R-0046 a 218° / -45° 491 7.4 147.9 121.7 19.3 141.0 108.0 Yes R-0046 b 237.7 445.9 21.4 176.7 198.2 113.7 Yes R-0047 218° / -45° 305 106.1 247.4 50.8 71.5 122.3 118.1 Yes R-0048 38° / -45° 242 31.7 149.3 11.8 105.1 116.9 109.9 Yes R-0049 38° / -60° 200 30.7 134.3 17.4 86.1 103.6 66.6 Yes R-0050 218° / -45° 269 63.9 245.6 51.9 94.2 146.1 103.3 Yes R-0051 38° / -60° 311 99.9 227.3 38.5 88.8 127.4 83.0 Yes R-0052 38° / -45° 275 68.6 235.0 19.8 140.8 160.6 134.7 Yes R-0053 38° / -60° 299 77.1 279.4 35.0 167.3 202.3 132.1 Yes R-0054 38° / -45° 269 18.4 202.0 35.2 85.3 120.5 97.7 Yes R-0055 38° / -60° 320 70.1 291.6 67.6 73.2 140.8 82.3 Yes R-0056 38° / -45° 239 84.8 220.0 24.4 69.6 94.0 56.1 Yes R-0057 38° / -60° 233 92.4 194.1 43.6 52.5 96.1 83.4 Yes R-0058 38° / -45° 299 71.6 138.9 0.0 53.0 53.0 36.2 Yes R-0059 38° / -45° 377 81.9 374.9 6.2 179.6 185.7 155.2 Yes R-0060 38° / -60° 335 80.9 243.4 88.9 72.0 160.9 151.5 Yes R-0061 218° / -45° 359 51.9 307.3 93.5 150.8 244.4 221.2 Yes R-0062 38° / -60° 251 0.0 125.6 36.2 75.2 111.4 101.8 Yes R-0063 180° / -45° 542 61.7 494.0 6.5 131.3 137.8 79.0 Yes R-0064 218° / -45° 569 2.0 492.5 160.1 236.5 396.6 340.0 Yes R-0065a 218° / -45° 584 41.1 162.7 4.2 117.4 121.7 117.6 Yes R-0065b 338.7 584.0 61.3 172.1 233.4 191.2 Yes R-0066a 218° / -45° 320 52.2 98.5 32.1 0.0 32.1 32.1 Yes R-0066b 169.7 298.9 0.0 93.7 93.7 93.3 Yes R-0067a 38° / -45° 203 13.8 33.0 0.0 19.2 19.2 18.2 Yes R-0067b 48.5 124.3 19.2 55.6 74.8 71.1 Yes R-0068 38° / -65° 263 31.5 72.2 24.6 9.9 34.6 17.6 Yes R-0069 218° / -60° 221 105.7 122.2 0.0 16.5 16.5 10.6 Yes R-0070 38° / -45° 221 36.0 42.6 0.0 6.6 6.6 6.5 Yes R-0071 38° / -45° 242 59.4 186.6 46.4 55.2 101.6 78.9 Yes R-0072 38° / -70° 473 51.8 437.2 255.9 86.2 342.1 241.9 Yes R-0073 38° / -65° 254 46.0 208.3 58.6 51.3 109.9 97.9 Yes R-0074 218° / -55° 332 172.0 293.7 97.2 23.5 120.7 100.2 Yes R-0075 38° / -55° 488 103.1 467.1 304.7 15.2 319.9 251.3 Yes R-0076 38° / -45° 188 46.1 89.3 32.9 10.3 43.2 38.4 Yes R-0077 38° / -65° 281 61.3 254.6 45.7 50.1 95.9 90.5 Yes R-0078 38° / -45° 233 41.0 179.5 119.6 3.3 122.8 115.2 Yes R-0079 218° / -40° 251 67.4 210.9 59.5 65.7 125.2 115.1 Yes R-0080 38° / -60° 263 111.7 180.8 43.6 21.1 64.7 46.0 Yes R-0081 38° / -55° 278 62.9 205.5 130.5 0.0 130.5 111.3 Yes R-0082 0° / -45° 269 115.2 245.0 57.4 12.3 69.6 58.4 Yes R-0083 218° / -45° 263 10.0 259.0 29.6 58.0 87.6 76.0 Yes R-0084 38° / -55° 164 33.4 114.3 79.1 0.0 79.1 64.5 Yes R-0085 218° / -55° 503 10.1 503.0 275.6 132.9 408.5 284.2 Yes R-0086 38° / -45° 131 40.6 93.8 45.0 3.6 48.6 47.8 Yes R-0087 218° / 80° 89 1.5 56.9 53.0 2.4 55.4 45.3 Yes R-0088 218° / -50° 458 196.8 444.1 99.6 104.0 203.6 161.6

R-0089 38° / -80° 470 3.8 443.7 127.0 197.9 324.8 161.9

R-0090 218° / -45° 206 51.7 148.4 21.0 36.4 57.4 50.3

R-0091 38° / -45° 233 46.4 165.2 45.8 16.7 62.4 56.1

R-0092 218° / -50° 221 3.9 192.8 134.4 26.2 160.6 149.3



Total (m) 20,379















Table 2: Summary of drill holes R-0008 to R-0092, highlighting the oxide intercepts. See Figures 2, 3, 4, & 5 above, which depict the oxide mineralization in cross sections N11, N10, N09, & N08. True thickness represents the perpendicular width of the mineralized zone, while the total downhole oxide represents the length of the mineralization intercepted downhole.



Total Meters Drilled Total Samples Trapper Zone 2025 2053 1319 Trapper Zone 2026 20379 12470 Trapper Total 22432 13789

Table 3: Summary of total meters drilled in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date, including total core samples cut and prepared.

Sampling Summary

Saga's core cutting team finalized the cutting, sampling, and shipping of all samples by August 31, 2026. IGS Laboratories has now completed the analysis of all remaining samples from the MRE drill program. The Company expects to release the final set of assays from drill holes R-0088 to R-0092 within the next week. A total of 13,789 samples have been collected in the Trapper Zone.

Key Project Highlights

100% of drill holes intersected oxide mineralization , supporting a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization.

Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including:

DDH FROM TO Length True Thickness Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m m % % % R-0009 94.0 181.2 87.2 84.4 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0008 170.0 237.6 68.3 66.2 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0046 20.0 74.0 54.0 43.7 58.33 8.78 0.415 R-0085 264.8 333.0 68.2 62.1 52.95 8.57 0.381 R-0072 360.0 429.2 69.2 49.0 51.03 8.55 0.334 R-0085 10.1 25.0 14.9 13.6 52.75 8.35 0.437 R-0081 68.0 137.2 69.2 59.0 50.18 8.20 0.329 R-0075 125.3 182.0 56.8 44.6 49.56 8.17 0.339 R-0080 117.0 152.0 35.0 24.9 44.33 8.08 0.227 R-0072 265.5 332.3 66.8 47.3 50.06 8.07 0.349 R-0040 84.9 130.0 45.1 31.9 51.20 7.94 0.340 R-0010 1.5 137.0 135.5 121.7 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0087 1.5 44.6 43.1 42.4 46.24 7.87 0.279 R-0039 97.0 149.1 52.1 50.4 58.15 7.68 0.459 R-0051 137.1 169.0 31.9 20.8 53.07 7.68 0.384

Table 4: Top 15 intervals from the 2025 & 2026 drilling programs at the Trapper Zone.

Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and regional airport.

Radar project encompasses a lopolith covering 29 km² and hosts the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye mineralized zones that have consistently returned high grades of titanium, vanadium and iron across significant true widths.

Bench scale testing with Temas' proprietary RCL technology confirmed recoveries up to 90.8% titanium, 97.4% vanadium and 91.5% iron.

A total of 22,432 m has been completed and reported to date for the MRE drill program. See Figure 6 above, showcasing MRE drill hole locations in the Trapper Zone reported to date.

SAGA has engaged GeoGlobal LLC to complete the independent NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and technical report.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.

Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide-bearing lopolith that host the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.

Figure 7: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering lopolith validated over a 29 km2 area, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone, with additional targets highlighted to the west and north. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Source:

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Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 24,641 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.

The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within peralkaline volcanic rocks that shares geological similarities with the intrusion-hosted Tanbreez, Strange Lake deposits and the stratiform Brockman (Hastings) REE deposit, Western Australia. Historic drilling identified consistent mineralization with assays up to 2.03% TREO including approximately 28% HREO. Large scale potential is supported by 26 km2 of exposed mineralization tuff at surface with about 5% of the prospective unit drilled to date. In addition, grab sample assays of pegmatite hosted in peralkaline granite returned up to 21.6% TREO.

The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 . (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

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