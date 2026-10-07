LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Appoints Photonics and Infrared Veteran Scott Payette as Vice President and General Manager of G5 Infrared

Former Anduril Production Leader and Optics Entrepreneur to Scale LightPath's Cooled Infrared Camera Business

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Scott Payette as Vice President of LightPath and General Manager of the Company's G5 Infrared subsidiary, effective October 12, 2026. Based in Hudson, New Hampshire, and acquired by LightPath in February 2025, G5 Infrared designs and manufactures high-performance cooled infrared camera systems for long-range defense, border security and counter-UAS applications.

An entrepreneurial leader with more than 30 years of experience in photonics, optical systems and infrared technology, Mr. Payette is known for driving profitable growth, leading turnarounds and delivering successful exits. Most recently, he served as Director of Production at Anduril Industries, where he led new product introduction and production line build-out for infrared optical systems. Before joining Anduril in 2023, he was Chief Operating Officer of Copious Imaging, a developer of AI-based infrared detection sensors.

Mr. Payette began his career as an optical physicist at Holographix and later co-founded Diamond Turning, Inc., which was acquired by OASYS Technology in 2006. As Managing Partner of OASYS, he helped lead the company through its 2010 acquisition by BAE Systems. He went on to lead optical component businesses at BAE Systems and at Wilcox Industries, where he built an in-house diamond turning business unit from the ground up. Mr. Payette holds a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics, with a concentration in optics, from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and is a co-inventor on a U.S. patent for optical coating technology.

Management Commentary

"Scott is a proven builder of optics and infrared businesses, and he brings exactly the operating experience we were looking for to help lead the Company through its next phase of growth," said Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath. "G5 has been central to our transition from a component supplier to a provider of complete camera systems, and it is now ramping cooled infrared camera production against a series of the largest orders in our history. Scott's recent experience bringing infrared optical systems into production, combined with his deep roots in precision optics manufacturing, makes him ideally suited to scale G5's operations and help convert our backlog into revenue.

"Scott also joins at an important point in G5's product roadmap, as we finalize the redesign of the G5 cooled camera family to use our proprietary BlackDiamond glass. Together with Michael Amorelli's recent promotion to VP Engineering, Imaging Systems, Scott's appointment strengthens our imaging systems leadership as defense and security customers increasingly seek infrared cameras backed by secure, domestic supply chains," concluded Rubin.

Mr. Payette added: "G5 Infrared has earned an outstanding reputation in long-range cooled infrared imaging, and, as part of LightPath, it has an advantage few camera makers can match - a vertically integrated platform spanning proprietary BlackDiamond materials, precision optics and complete imaging systems. That combination is increasingly important as customers work around germanium supply constraints. I've spent my career at the intersection of optics, infrared systems and manufacturing, and I look forward to working with the talented team in Hudson to grow the business and deliver on the significant opportunities ahead."

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide-based glass materials - sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire and Latvia. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the anticipated effective date of Mr. Payette's appointment and his expected contributions in his new role; (ii) the expected scaling of G5 Infrared's operations and the conversion of the Company's backlog into revenue; (iii) the expected completion of the redesign of G5 Infrared's cooled camera family to use BlackDiamond glass; and (iv) expectations regarding future growth, revenue and gross margins. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to attract and retain key personnel; the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions and conflicts; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

LPTH@mzgroup.us

+1 (949) 259-4987

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lightpath-technologies-appoints-photonics-and-infrared-veteran-sc-1233760