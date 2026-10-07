DataRemote, Inc.: DataRemote Launches MCP to Bring Intelligent Device Management to POTS IN A BOX Deployments Across the U.S.

DataRemote hardware, software and intelligence used across the telecom, utility, commercial, public safety and retail industries to shift infrastructure and communications from analog to digital.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / DataRemote, Inc., the leader in digital transformation since 1991, announces the launch of its AI-enabled Model Context Protocol ("MCP") for its Ara device management platform that manages over half a million deployed devices across the U.S. The DataRemote MCP simplifies user operations while expanding fleet visibility resulting in efficient data retrieval, decision making and troubleshooting.

"Our customers already have a trusted AI assistant as part of their daily workflow. We built our MCP so that their assistant can now answer the questions they used to call us for: which unit is offline, why, and what to do about it," said Briam Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of Engineering at DataRemote.

The MCP will transform how businesses deploy, optimize and manage their fleet of integrated access devices or cellular gateways (POTS IN A BOX) through prompted queries and artificial intelligence. The MCP will also serve as the foundation for future AI-powered features focused on streamlining connectivity and ensuring data protection.

DataRemote Chief Operating Officer Timor Brik explained, "When our customers make investments in large-scale infrastructure upgrades, they want the confidence they can be managed and supported into the future. By adding new AI capabilities, we are giving them a powerful set of tools to do just that."

What customers can do with the DataRemote MCP:

Works with the AI assistant customers already use. Any assistant that speaks with the Model Context Protocol (Claude, ChatGPT, CoPilot, Cursor, VS Code, and more) can connect to it. Nothing new to learn and nothing new to log into.

Any assistant that speaks with the Model Context Protocol (Claude, ChatGPT, CoPilot, Cursor, VS Code, and more) can connect to it. Nothing new to learn and nothing new to log into. Fleet visibility in plain language. Ask which units are online, what signal they have, how long they have been up, how the battery is doing, and whether anything is alarming, across every device on the user's account.

Ask which units are online, what signal they have, how long they have been up, how the battery is doing, and whether anything is alarming, across every device on the user's account. Settings, logs, diagnostics, and backups. Read any device setting, pull logs and snapshots, run a health check and back up or restore a configuration, all from the conversation.

Read any device setting, pull logs and snapshots, run a health check and back up or restore a configuration, all from the conversation. Safe by default. Signs in with the customer's own DataRemote account and sees only that account's devices. Anything that changes a device is switched off until the customer turns it on, and a factory reset or firmware update requires an explicit confirmation every time.

Signs in with the customer's own DataRemote account and sees only that account's devices. Anything that changes a device is switched off until the customer turns it on, and a factory reset or firmware update requires an explicit confirmation every time. Source available, running on the customer's own machine. The code is published for existing customers and partners to read, run, and adapt.

DataRemote POTS IN A BOX

Enterprise 5G and LTE appliances that replace analog copper lines for voice, fax, alarms, elevators and M2M - with battery backup and automatic cellular failover. These include the 90X1, 90X2, VAB-1, CDS-9090 and CDS-9010, and the new modular 90X5. The devices are UL 864 certified and listed by the California State Fire Marshal. Every model is engineered to carry voice, fax, alarm and M2M signaling over managed 5G/LTE, with compliant battery backup whose runtime varies by model and load.

DateRemote Ara Device Management Platform

Ara is the device management platform custom-built for provisioning, monitoring and troubleshooting all DataRemote devices - with the real-time visibility and control fleets of demand. Ara gives operators a real-time view of every POTS IN A BOX appliance - bring devices online, watch line status, run diagnostics and resolve issues remotely. Built and maintained in-house, Ara exposes every configuration through a developer's API, so service providers can integrate provisioning, monitoring, and billing into their own systems.

About DataRemote, Inc.

Since 1991, DataRemote has led the telecom industry as a pioneer in Machine-to-Machine and Cellular Technology - specializing in cellular routers and modems that directly replace outdated TDM wireline circuits, backed by comprehensive engineering and sales support.

Our proven hardware paired with expert technical support delivers both off-the-shelf and custom solutions to Fortune 500 companies worldwide - across retail, healthcare, oil & gas, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, construction, and government - ensuring comprehensive coverage for every enterprise need.

Contact:

Ted Miller

Clario Group on behalf of DataRemote

M: 305-331-8334

ted.miller@clariogroup.com

SOURCE: DataRemote, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/dataremote-launches-mcp-to-bring-intelligent-device-management-to-pots-in-a-boxr-1233421