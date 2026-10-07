Co-founded by veteran medical expert witness Dr. J.W. Rodney Peyton OBE, the platform gives law firms, insurers and health systems a source-cited read on case merit in minutes

Peyton AI today launched an AI-powered triage platform for medical negligence claims, built to help law firms, malpractice insurers and hospital risk teams learn in minutes whether a case merits further investment, a call that typically takes months of record review and an initial expert report.

In a validation study of more than 1,000 closed cases, the company's Merit Score engine produced zero recorded hallucinations: no fabricated citations, case references or source documents. The founders say that is what separates Peyton AI from general-purpose AI tools never built for the evidence patterns that decide malpractice merit. Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine has also named Peyton AI the Top Medical Negligence Case Triage Platform 2026.

BY THE NUMBERS

95% faster case screening than manual review in internal testing*

1,000+ closed cases in the company's validation study, with zero recorded hallucinations*

5,000+ medical negligence cases in which co-founder Dr. J.W. Rodney Peyton has served as an independent expert since 1983

Available in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia and Canada

*Company data.

The upfront cost of that initial review is real: firms and insurers often spend months and thousands of dollars on an initial expert review before learning whether a case is worth pursuing, which keeps some viable claims from ever being filed and lets weak ones drag on for months before they are dropped.

Built to Fix What General-Purpose AI Gets Wrong

General-purpose AI models are fluent, not factual. They can invent case law, miss jurisdictional nuance and overlook missing evidence, and many were not built around the confidentiality obligations of legal, insurance and health care work.

Peyton AI was built to close those gaps:

Retrieval-augmented generation anchors every output to a user's uploaded documents, with citations to the source record instead of text generated from memory.

A Structural Disqualification Gate applies clinical logic to duty, breach, causation and damages before a case reaches a human reviewer.

Customer data is siloed by design and is not used to train Peyton AI's general models or any third-party models.

"Would you let an AI that invents case law defend your client?" said Dr. J.W. Rodney Peyton OBE, co-founder and chief medical officer of Peyton AI, who has served as an independent expert in more than 5,000 medical negligence cases since 1983. "A general-purpose model doesn't know your case, your jurisdiction or your standard of care. It just sounds like it does. In medicine, that's a misdiagnosis. In law, it's malpractice. We built Peyton AI to bring clinical rigor to legal workflows. It doesn't replace expert review. It accelerates and standardizes it."

"Legal and insurance teams have been asking general AI tools to do a job they were never built for," said Jesse Toprak, founder and CEO of Peyton AI. "We designed the Merit Score around Dr. Peyton's four decades of casework so a claim gets a rigorous, expert-informed first read on day one instead of months later. That is the difference between an interesting demo and a tool built for real casework."

What the Platform Does

Merit Score, a structured triage engine that evaluates each case against the four elements of medical negligence: duty, breach, causation and damages.

Automated Evidence Detection, which flags missing records and builds a prioritized checklist for follow-up requests.

Simulation Engine (Pro and Enterprise plans), which lets legal teams rehearse a case through a settlement simulator and virtual courtroom mode using their own documents.

SideBar, a conversational assistant that drafts demand letters, cross-examination outlines and case reports from the uploaded case record, for review by the responsible professional.

Security Built for Protected Health Information and Privileged Work Product

Peyton AI handles two of the most sensitive categories of data a professional can hold: protected health information and privileged legal work product. The platform was designed to meet HIPAA and GDPR requirements:

AES-256 encryption for data at rest and TLS 1.2 or higher for data in transit.

Role-based access controls with least-privilege defaults, so users see only what they are authorized to see.

Full audit trails logging every document access and analysis event.

Customer-controlled retention and deletion. Data is never sold and is shared externally only at the customer's direction.

HIPAA and GDPR: designed to meet HIPAA's Security, Privacy and Breach Notification rules and GDPR's processing, data-rights and cross-border transfer requirements, with BAAs, a Data Processing Agreement and a published sub-processor list at peytonai.com.

AI transparency: outputs are labeled as AI-generated and must be reviewed by a qualified professional before use, consistent with the EU AI Act and applicable U.S. state laws.

A public vulnerability disclosure program, with a security.txt file published at peytonai.com.

"Our customers are handing us medical records and privileged case files," Toprak said. "We built the security model first and put the AI on top of it. Encryption, access controls and audit trails aren't on a roadmap. They're the foundation."

A Fast-Growing Market

The launch comes as legal teams face growing pressure to control costs even as claim volume rises. Legal technology spending is projected to reach roughly $36 billion in 2026, growing about 9% a year through 2030, according to Research and Markets.

Peyton AI is built for plaintiff and defense law firms, malpractice insurers and reinsurers, hospital risk management departments, public health care indemnity schemes, and law schools training trial lawyers with the Simulation Engine.

Availability

Peyton AI is available now in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia and Canada, on a pay-per-case, monthly subscription or enterprise basis. Legal, insurance, health care risk and government teams can process their first case today at peytonai.com.

About Peyton AI

Headquartered in West Hills, California, Peyton AI is an AI-powered triage platform for medical negligence claims, pairing four decades of trauma surgery and expert-witness experience with AI built for legal and medical fact patterns. It gives law firms, insurers, health systems and risk professionals a structured, source-cited read on a claim in minutes. Peyton AI supports licensed professionals; it does not provide legal or medical advice. Learn more at peytonai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007200893/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Chintan Talati

PR Peyton AI

talaticomms@gmail.com

210-884-3675 cell