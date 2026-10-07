Helping clients move AI from pilots to production in a live, production-grade environment

Enabling organizations to test AI they own and control against their own use cases before making investment decisions

Bringing together NTT DATA's consulting, data, AI, infrastructure, security, operations and managed services expertise with leading technology partners including Dell Technologies and NVIDIA

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today opened the NTT DATA AI Factory Munich, a real-world environment where clients can test how their AI applications will perform at scale before they invest in broad deployments. Unlike a traditional AI demonstration or innovation lab, the AI Factory Munich operates within a live data center environment (NTT Global Data Centers' Munich 2 Data Center), allowing clients to evaluate AI workloads against the infrastructure, security, data, governance and operational requirements they will face in production.

AI deployments typically stall between pilots that prove an idea and enterprise-scale production that delivers value. To bridge this gap, the AI Factory Munich leverages NTT DATA's capabilities from consulting, infrastructure and AI platforms to managed services, data centers and its global partner ecosystem. Among active partners, NVIDIA provides an accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. Dell Technologies provides the full-stack AI foundation including AI-optimized servers and storage and services through the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA.

"IDC's research shows that as organizations move AI from pilots into production, the questions are shifting from access to compute towards ownership, control and operational maturity. Enterprises and public sector bodies increasingly want AI capability they can run within their own governance and jurisdictional boundaries, and the hardest problems are now integration, lifecycle management and running these platforms at scale rather than the technology itself. Facilities where organizations can see a complete, production-grade stack operating and validate it against their own use cases shorten the path from intent to measurable outcomes" said Chris Barnard, Vice President, Networking and Infrastructure Services, IDC.

At the opening ceremony, client CxOs and other participants witnessed orchestration, sovereignty and data-residency controls in action, alongside demonstrations of clients' specific use cases in banking, manufacturing and healthcare. Clients will be able to test their own use cases with the NTT DATA team in real-world conditions.

"Every leader I speak to wants AI they own, control and trust. At NTT DATA's AI Factory Munich, they can run their own applications and data in a production data center, on their terms, before they commit to deployment. It's the difference between a slide and a decision," said Graham Clarke, Managing Director, Global Private Sovereign AI, NTT DATA, Inc.

"Sovereign, production-grade AI infrastructure is the foundation enterprises need to move from AI ambition to results while aligning to local regulatory frameworks. The NTT DATA AI Factory Munich combines the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA including Dell infrastructure and services with NVIDIA accelerated computing and NTT DATA's enterprise AI, data center and services expertise. This gives organizations a scalable, production-grade environment to test their own workloads, evaluate performance, governance and data-residency requirements to build a confident path to deploying AI at scale," said Adrian McDonald, President, Dell Technologies EMEA.

"Moving enterprise AI from pilots to production requires a full-stack AI factory designed for the performance and scalability demands of AI. By bringing together NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA networking and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with NTT DATA's enterprise AI and data center expertise, the AI Factory Munich gives organizations a real-world environment to validate AI workloads, measure performance and build a clear path to production," said David Hogan, Vice President, Enterprise EMEA, NVIDIA.

The AI Factory Munich is part of NTT DATA's global network of client resources for exploring, developing and deploying advanced technologies.

The AI Factory Munich is open to enterprise and public sector organisations by appointment. Organisations can request a visit through their NTT DATA account team or via our website.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

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