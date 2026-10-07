PowerOne Capital Corp. Acquires Shares of Verdera Energy Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / PowerOne Capital Corp. announces that it has acquired 1,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of Verdera Energy Corp. ("Verdera Energy") (TSXV:V) through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.3208 per Share (the "Acquisition"). PowerOne Capital Corp. (the "Acquiror") is a joint actor of Pat DiCapo, an individual, with offices in Toronto, Ontario.

On or about September 30, 2026, 35,000,000 non-voting preferred shares of Verdera Energy were converted into Shares in connection with the distribution of such Shares by enCore Energy Corp. to its shareholders (the "Conversion"). Immediately prior to the Conversion, Mr. DiCapo, together with his joint actors, had direct and indirect ownership, control or direction of 8,957,066 Shares and 306,000 Share purchase options, representing approximately 11.8% of the Shares (or 12.2% of the Shares on a partially-diluted basis). As a result of the Conversion, Mr. DiCapo and his joint actors own approximately 8.1% of the Shares (or 8.3% of the Shares on a partially-diluted basis).

Following the Acquisition of 1,000,000 Shares, Mr. DiCapo, together with his joint actors, has direct and indirect ownership, control or direction of 9,957,066 Shares and 306,000 Share purchase options, representing approximately 9.0% of the Shares (or 9.2% of the Shares on a partially-diluted basis).

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and joint actors may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of Verdera Energy or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the joint actors have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1.

An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where Verdera Energy is a reporting issuer and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please contact:

Andrew Todd

DSA Corporate Services Inc.

Tel: 416-848-0107

Fax: 416-848-0790

atodd@dsacorp.ca

82 Richmond Street East

Suite 200

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

SOURCE: PowerOne Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/powerone-capital-corp.-acquires-shares-of-verdera-energy-corp.-1233831