AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: ALLSTAR GLOBAL BRANDS Welcomes Althea Neilson to Beyond the Game FUTURE STARS INC

Partnership brings entertainment and finance experience to the reality television project

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / ALLSTAR GLOBAL BRANDS Inc. is pleased to announce that entrepreneur Althea Neilson is joining the team behind its reality television show, Beyond the Game FUTURE STARS INC. The partnership brings Neilson's experience in entertainment and finance to the project as the team develops the show and builds opportunities for collaboration.

Neilson is an accomplished entrepreneur in entertainment and finance. She has owned and operated several entertainment companies, including Sable Entertainment Group, Onyx Entertainment, Street Show Records, and Daystar Media Group. Her background brings a perspective spanning business ownership, entertainment ventures, and financial strategy.

"I'm excited to partner with Pete Wanner and Future Stars Inc. on Beyond the Game. This is an opportunity to bring my experience in entertainment and business to a creative project with tremendous potential. I look forward to working together to build something meaningful for both the people involved and the audience."

"We're excited to welcome Althea to Beyond the Game. Her entrepreneurial experience and background in entertainment and finance bring a valuable perspective to this partnership. We look forward to working together as we develop the show and bring our vision to life."

Additional details about Neilson's role, the show's format, and production plans will be announced as they are finalized.

About Althea Neilson

Althea Neilson is an accomplished entrepreneur in entertainment and finance. She has owned and operated several entertainment companies, including Sable Entertainment Group, Onyx Entertainment, Street Show Records, and Daystar Media Group.

We would also indicate that we have parted ways with future girls due to differences on due diligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding proposed acquisitions, land purchase, and stadium construction timelines. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing, regulatory approvals, and construction conditions, and actual results may differ materially. The Academy undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media & Investor Contact. www.allstarglobalbrands.net

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: petewanner@gmail.com https://x.com/alst_allstar

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/allstar-global-brands-welcomes-althea-neilson-to-beyond-the-game-futu-1233747