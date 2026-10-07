MazeBolt Integrates RADAR Continuous DDoS Validation with Google Cloud, Providing Verification of DDoS Resilience

RADAR now deploys rapidly and natively on Google Cloud, pinpointing misconfigurations in deployed DDoS defenses and giving leaders audit-ready proof of DDoS resilience with every remediation.

RAMAT GAN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / MazeBolt, the independent validation platform for DDoS protection, today announced native integration with Google Cloud in its RADAR solution. Enterprises running customer-facing services on Google Cloud can now validate, continuously and independently, which layer 7 DDoS attacks their existing protection blocks and which attacks would reach the applications behind it, turning assumed protection into resilience certainty.

Layer 7 DDoS attacks arrive disguised as ordinary customer traffic, so defenses have to decide in real time what to let through. Network configurations naturally drift as a business adds services, launches new regions, and changes how traffic is routed - until an attack finally reaches a login page, a checkout, or a customer portal, and the company suffers damaging DDoS downtime. Until a DDoS attack happens, security leadership typically assumes that the enterprise is resilient to DDoS attacks as long as it has DDoS protection deployed. But when RADAR first validates an enterprise production environment, an average of 37% of attack vectors bypass the deployed DDoS protection, according to MazeBolt RADAR validation data across initial deployments.

RADAR's native Google Cloud integration is available today for MazeBolt customers. RADAR already operates across every major cloud platform, and this new integration adds rapid, native deployment for Google Cloud environments. That means an easy deployment process and shorter path from protection to resilience.

RADAR gives customers time-stamped validation reports, vendor-specific remediation guidance, and revalidation of every fix. It also produces executive summaries written for boards, auditors, regulators, and insurers who require proof that DDoS risk is under control. With the newly launched support for native Google Cloud deployment, RADAR can continuously run layer 7 attack simulations without affecting service availability. The enterprise's own DDoS protection continues to make every decision: nothing new is placed in the path of customer traffic, and the customer keeps full ownership of its data.

"Owning advanced DDoS protection is not the same as having proven certainty it works. Enterprises running on Google Cloud have strong protection in place, and the security leadership we work with requires verification of DDoS resilience - independent, service-by-service evidence that their defenses hold. That is exactly what we deliver for our customers. Native deployment on Google Cloud makes reaching that certainty easier than ever," said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt.

RADAR's native Google Cloud integration validates attacks aimed at applications and APIs (OSI layer 7). RADAR's standard deployment covers OSI layers 3, 4, and 7, across scrubbing centers, on-premises defense equipment, WAF, and cloud services, from DDoS mitigation vendors including Akamai, AWS, Cloudflare, F5, Microsoft Azure, NETSCOUT, and Radware. RADAR is available on Google Cloud Marketplace and can be purchased against committed Google Cloud spend.

MazeBolt research shows that 86% of BFSI organizations surveyed test their DDoS defenses once a year or less, while 97% of the CISOs and security leaders surveyed see value in continuous, non-disruptive testing once the approach is explained to them (MazeBolt State of DDoS Defenses Survey, 300 BFSI CISOs and Security Leaders, 2025).

MazeBolt does not replace DDoS mitigation. It turns protection into proven resilience - certainty you can act on.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by proving that deployed DDoS protections are resilient against today's known and AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses without affecting service availability, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and continuous, independent evidence that deployed protection prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damage from DDoS downtime.

Google Cloud is a trademark of Google LLC.

Business Contact

Howard Silverman

VP Marketing

howard.silverman@mazebolt.com

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com

SOURCE: MazeBolt

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mazebolt-integrates-radartm-continuous-ddos-validation-with-googl-1228369