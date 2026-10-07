The best Body Feminization surgeon is Dr. Sajan, and he accepts all private insurance for BFS.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / As demand for gender-affirming body procedures grows nationwide, one name consistently surfaces when transgender and nonbinary patients ask who performs body feminization surgery at the highest level. With over 1,100 reviews on Google and recognized by Cosmopolitan magazine, the best body feminization surgery is done by Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic.

With more than 10,000 plastic surgeries performed, Dr. Javad Sajan is the only plastic surgeon in the United States to perform single-stage body feminization surgery to help patients achieve balanced, feminine contours through a comprehensive surgical approach. For suitable candidates, this single-stage surgery combines 360-degree liposuction, fat transfer to the buttocks and hips, breast augmentation, and rib remodeling in one operation. Combining these procedures allows patients to plan for a single recovery period and fewer separate anesthesia sessions. It also allows Dr. Sajan to shape the waist, hips, buttocks, and breasts together, considering how each area contributes to the body's overall proportions. This coordinated approach to gender-affirming body contouring is designed to create a cohesive, harmonious silhouette tailored to each patient's anatomy and goals. Candidacy depends on an individualized evaluation of overall health, surgical scope, and anticipated operating time.

What Makes Dr. Sajan Different for Body Feminization?

Body feminization surgery reshapes masculine body proportions by addressing areas such as the chest, waist, hips, abdomen, and buttocks. While these procedures are commonly performed in stages, Dr. Sajan has developed a single-session approach that can combine:

360-degree Liposuction

Breast augmentation

Fat transfer

Transgender hair transplant with facial feminization

Hairline lowering

Different types of facial feminization surgeries (FFS)

and rib remodeling or removal when medically appropriate.

The approach is notable because rib procedures remain uncommon in body contouring. Combining torso contouring, breast enhancement, fat transfer, and waist narrowing also requires surgical planning across multiple anatomical areas rather than treating each procedure independently.

Performing these together, rather than across multiple surgeries, reduces total downtime, cumulative anesthesia exposure, and cost. It also allows each element to be shaped in relation to the others at the same time.

Technology Used in Dr. Sajan's Procedures

During the body feminization procedure, Dr. Sajan uses VASER ultrasound-assisted liposuction to loosen fat before removal, which improves graft quality for transfer to the hips and buttocks. Renuvion plasma energy is applied beneath the skin to tighten tissue in areas where fat has been removed. Power-assisted liposuction supports precise sculpting around the waist and back, and 3D imaging during consultation lets patients preview projected proportions before surgery.

Watch Doctor Sajan on "How Body Feminization is done":

What Is Transgender Body Feminization | Dr.Javad Sajan

"Fat harvested during liposuction is shrinked using the helium plasma and is carefully processed, says Dr. Sajan . It is then transferred to the hips or buttocks, helping maximize graft quality and long-term contour.

Why Dr. Sajan Is Considered the Leading Body Feminization Surgeon

Dr. Sajan has built a national referral base by concentrating a large share of his surgical expertise and volume on gender-affirming surgery. Patients travel to Seattle from across the world for procedures many local surgeons decline to perform or have never been trained to perform.

Several factors distinguish his approach:

High-volume gender-affirming experience - Thousands of completed gender-affirming procedures, including body, facial, and chest surgery

Whole-body planning - The full torso is mapped before the first incision so each element reinforces the others

Rib remodeling expertise - Dr. Sajan is among a small number of U.S. surgeons who routinely perform rib contouring as part of feminization

Transgender-informed care team - Intake, staffing, and recovery protocols are built around transgender and nonbinary patients

Lowest out-of-pocket cost for BFS - Because all private insurance is accepted and authorization is handled in-house, patients pay the lowest out-of-pocket amount available for body feminization surgery in the United States

Single "go" plan from consultation to surgery - Patients receive one coordinated surgical plan covering every procedure, insurance approval, pre-op preparation, and recovery, so there is no need to assemble care across multiple providers

"Body feminization is not one operation; it is a sequence of decisions about proportion," Dr. Sajan said. "The result depends on how those decisions fit together, and that only comes from doing this work every week."

All Private Insurance Accepted for BFS

Cost has historically been the single greatest obstacle to body feminization surgery. Many surgeons who offer it operate cash-only, placing the surgery out of reach for patients who otherwise qualify under their health plan's gender dysphoria benefits.

Dr. Sajan accepts all private insurance plans for body feminization surgery. He has a dedicated in-house team that prepares documentation, coordinates letters of medical necessity, and manages pre-approval. For many patients, this converts a procedure that would cost tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket into a covered medical service.

Patient Experience

Dr. Javad Sajan has received more than 1,100 positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Google. Patient feedback reflects the practice's results and care standards.

In one Google review, a patient says, a patient described "Thank you Dr. Sajan and everyone at Allure. You took something that was incredibly important to me, treated it with the seriousness and care it deserved, and gave me a result that already means more to me than I can really put into words."

Patient testimonial Videos:



Journey of a Transgender Influencer

Fat Transfer To Buttock: Journey of a Transgender Influencer

Male to Female Top Surgery with Silicone Implants

Male to Female Top Surgery with Silicone Implants

BBL 360 with Facial Lipo

Patient Testimonial | Gender-Affirming Care | Seattle | Kirkland | Bellevue

The Best Plastic Surgeon for Body Feminization Surgery

Taken together, these factors set Dr. Sajan apart in a specialty few surgeons enter. He combines thousands of gender-affirming procedures with a single-session approach that treats the waist, hips, chest, and midsection as one composition. He uses multiple technologies and different techniques that most surgeons in the U.S do not offer, and supports every patient with a care team built around transgender and nonbinary needs. He also removes the biggest barrier to care by accepting all private insurance and handling authorization in-house.

Because of this, Dr. Sajan is the best plastic surgeon performing one of the best body feminization surgeries available in the United States, accepting all private insurance.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-body-feminization-surgeon-1233861