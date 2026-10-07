Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF Announces New Osceola County Healthcare Staffing Office

Experienced Business Leader Michael Grant Opens Locally Owned Healthcare Staffing Agency Serving Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / NEXTAFF, a leading provider of staffing solutions, has announced the opening of NEXTAFF of Osceola County - Healthcare, a locally owned and operated healthcare staffing agency serving healthcare organizations throughout Osceola County and Central Florida, as well as clients nationwide. The new office is owned and operated by experienced business and operations leader Michael Grant.

Grant brings more than a decade of experience in operational leadership, workforce management, strategic planning, and client relations. Before joining NEXTAFF, he oversaw large-scale operations across Central Florida, including approximately 3,000 employees and a portfolio generating more than $128 million in annual revenue. He brings that experience to NEXTAFF with a focus on helping healthcare organizations address workforce challenges and build stronger teams.

"Having grown up in Central Florida myself as well as raising my own family here, I am proud to say we will be opening this office right here in my hometown," said Grant. "Our reason for opening is simple. We understand there are incredible companies to work for right here in Polk and Osceola County both large and small that need help filling positions so they can be successful and achieve their goals.

"There are also people out there in this community that would be a great fit for these companies. They just need someone to help them find these companies.

"We want to bridge that gap and make a true difference in both parties' lives.

"Much like our reason for opening, our commitment is simple. We will strive to ensure everyone feels like a person and not a number and receive 100% dedication as partner.

"With National support we will have from NEXTAFF and the local team we have already developed, we are very confident that this will be achieved."

"Michael's story is exactly the kind of story we love at NEXTAFF," said John-Reed McDonald, President of NEXTAFF. "He has spent his life serving others, first through military service, then through years of helping organizations build strong teams and helping people find meaningful careers. Combined with his deep roots in Central Florida, that experience gives him a unique understanding of the community he serves. I have no doubt his leadership, integrity, and passion for people will make a lasting impact on healthcare organizations and professionals throughout the region."

NEXTAFF of Osceola County - Healthcare provides staffing and recruiting solutions for hospitals, physician practices, outpatient clinics, surgery centers, behavioral health organizations, dental practices, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, home health organizations, and other healthcare providers.

The office recruits for a range of clinical and non-clinical healthcare positions, including registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), medical assistants, dental assistants, dental hygienists, allied health professionals, behavioral health professionals, medical review officers (MROs), and other healthcare personnel.

Staffing solutions include temporary, contract, temp-to-hire, per diem, PRN, travel, and direct hire options, giving healthcare organizations the flexibility to respond to changing workforce needs, fill critical positions, and maintain continuity of care.

As a locally owned and operated NEXTAFF office, Grant and his team provide personalized service and local market knowledge while leveraging the recruiting expertise, resources, and proven systems of the NEXTAFF national network.

The office also utilizes NEXTAFF's X-Factor Hiring System, a proprietary hiring methodology designed to help identify candidates who align with the requirements of the position and the organization.

The opening of NEXTAFF of Osceola County - Healthcare expands NEXTAFF's healthcare staffing presence in Central Florida and provides healthcare organizations throughout the region with another resource for qualified talent and flexible workforce solutions.

About NEXTAFF of Osceola County - Healthcare

NEXTAFF of Osceola County - Healthcare is a locally owned and operated healthcare staffing agency serving Osceola County and Central Florida, with the ability to support healthcare organizations across the United States. Owned by Michael Grant, the office provides temporary, contract, temp-to-hire, per diem, PRN, travel, and direct hire staffing solutions for healthcare organizations seeking qualified clinical and non-clinical professionals.

For more information, call 321-326-9905 or visit the NEXTAFF of Osceola County - Healthcare location page at NEXTAFF.com.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through its proprietary X-Factor Hiring System. Its comprehensive approach combines a proven hiring methodology with the personal service of locally owned and operated offices. NEXTAFF provides customized staffing and workforce solutions designed to connect employers with qualified talent and help professionals find rewarding career opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Daniel

pr@nextaff.com

SOURCE: NEXTAFF

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nextaff-announces-new-osceola-county-healthcare-staffing-office-1230354