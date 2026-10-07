Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco Unveils New Agentic Collaboration Experiences

New updates bring people, digital teammates, and enterprise context together across work, workplaces and customer experience

News Summary

Cisco evolves Webex to empower digital teammates and people to work seamlessly across collaboration to understand what matters and move work forward.

Teams will benefit from Claude in Webex to analyze data, generate content, and execute work using shared enterprise context, all without leaving Webex, built with Claude Managed Agents.

Intelligent Workplace Experiences unify secure networking, collaboration technology, and physical spaces to create more engaging and inclusive experiences for people in the workplace.

Dialog, an all-new agentic harness for the Webex AI Agent platform, turns fragmented interactions into continuous customer relationships and works on their behalf until issues are resolved.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WebexOne 2026 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today introduced agentic collaboration innovations that transform how people and agents work together. This approach addresses three connected dimensions of work for the AI era: how people work, how the workplace adapts, and how businesses engage with customers.

Organizations face a critical challenge: as the workforce evolves, teams need a way to unlock the potential of digital teammates, while maximizing the impact of work that requires the human touch. Cisco is uniting conversations, physical workspaces, and customer touchpoints into shared context. This transforms AI from reactive chatbots into digital teammates that drive complex work forward.

"The next era of work isn't about bolting chatbots onto yesterday's tools," said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. "It's about AI agents working alongside people and teams, being deeply embedded in their workspaces, and collaborating on a secure, trusted foundation. When people and agents share the same context, work keeps moving and every customer relationship gets stronger."

The New Webex: Built for People and AI Agents Working Together

Cisco is moving enterprise AI beyond reactive, prompt-based assistants into proactive digital teammates that participate directly in the flow of work. New capabilities include:

Claude Managed Agents | intelligent teammates and multi-step actions in Webex : Soon, turn shared team context into deeper analysis, strategic recommendations, and coordinated action across approved agents.

: Soon, turn shared team context into deeper analysis, strategic recommendations, and coordinated action across approved agents. New AI agents that work alongside teams: Collaborative AI agents can be invited directly into spaces, meetings, and calls to execute complex, multi-step work across Webex and third-party applications. For example, a team member can @mention an analytics agent in a Webex space to pull usage statistics, then ask a presentation agent to update a PowerPoint deck to reflect those numbers.

Collaborative AI agents can be invited directly into spaces, meetings, and calls to execute complex, multi-step work across Webex and third-party applications. For example, a team member can @mention an analytics agent in a Webex space to pull usage statistics, then ask a presentation agent to update a PowerPoint deck to reflect those numbers. OpenAI dots | rich context and personal intelligence : The Webex Suite Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration brings Webex context directly into dots. In the future, dots will also be available within Webex as an always-on personal agent.

: The Webex Suite Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration brings Webex context directly into dots. In the future, dots will also be available within Webex as an always-on personal agent. Built for enterprise trust: Cisco brings identity, security, governance and visibility together so organizations can control what AI can access, what it can do and how it acts.

A New Workplace for the AI Era

To support the vital moments of the agentic era that require the human touch-critical judgment, strategic alignment, and relationship-building-today's workplace must become an intelligent ecosystem that senses, reasons, and acts. Through Intelligent Workplace Experiences, Cisco is unifying secure networking, collaboration devices, digital experience assurance and physical spaces into a single architecture. Managed through Cisco Cloud Control, this foundation enables organizations to create flawless in-office environments, streamline IT operations, and unlock actionable insights to drive efficiency across physical spaces and technology. New innovations include:

Visual planning for IT and facilities : Workplace Designer extends Cisco's visual planning experience from individual rooms to the entire workplace, spanning networking, collaboration and workplace intelligence. It can, for example, turn a street address into a tailored blueprint to help teams align decisions and prepare for deployment, resulting in a simpler and better employee experience.

: Workplace Designer extends Cisco's visual planning experience from individual rooms to the entire workplace, spanning networking, collaboration and workplace intelligence. It can, for example, turn a street address into a tailored blueprint to help teams align decisions and prepare for deployment, resulting in a simpler and better employee experience. Pinpoint and resolve workplace disruptions faster : Extending Experience Metrics into the workplace helps IT move beyond simple connectivity alerts to reveal exactly where issues occur and how they affect employees. By correlating network and device assurance with floor plans, Wi-Fi coverage, and occupancy, IT teams can prioritize and troubleshoot issues based on business impact, remediate problems faster, and ensure reliable workplace experiences.

: Extending Experience Metrics into the workplace helps IT move beyond simple connectivity alerts to reveal exactly where issues occur and how they affect employees. By correlating network and device assurance with floor plans, Wi-Fi coverage, and occupancy, IT teams can prioritize and troubleshoot issues based on business impact, remediate problems faster, and ensure reliable workplace experiences. Optimize space and capacity planning: Workplace Insights in Cisco Cloud Control delivers a clear, unified view of how physical offices are utilized across locations and floors. By tracking activity patterns over time and comparing booked spaces against real-world occupancy, it empowers workplace leaders to move beyond isolated snapshots, right-size real estate investments, and adapt environments to how people collaborate every day.

Cisco is also introducing RoomOS 27, the operating system for Collaboration Devices. Built for a new era of AI in physical spaces, RoomOS 27 advances the workplace experience across AI, platform choice, and intelligent management-helping spaces understand context, adapt to what's happening and increasingly take action, including:

Comprehensive interoperability: Through a new partnership with Google, Cisco devices now offer support for fully featured Google Meet natively, joining Webex, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom - making Cisco the most open collaboration hardware on the market. This gives customers complete freedom to choose their preferred meeting and AI environments, while retaining Cisco device intelligence and management.

Through a new partnership with Google, Cisco devices now offer support for fully featured Google Meet natively, joining Webex, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom - making Cisco the most open collaboration hardware on the market. This gives customers complete freedom to choose their preferred meeting and AI environments, while retaining Cisco device intelligence and management. Advanced AI at the edge: The new Cisco AI Assistant on Collaboration Devices brings natural-language interaction to the room. With greater intelligence, AI Assistant can now engage in 32 languages. A prompt that the room is too warm, for example, automatically results in adjusting the temperature and lowering the blinds.

The new Cisco AI Assistant on Collaboration Devices brings natural-language interaction to the room. With greater intelligence, AI Assistant can now engage in 32 languages. A prompt that the room is too warm, for example, automatically results in adjusting the temperature and lowering the blinds. Intelligent workplace management: Optimize workspaces with new intelligence in RoomOS 27 and Cisco Cloud Control. Workspace Advisor, Smart Room Assurance, Divisible Rooms, Splunk and agent integrations give IT greater visibility into how spaces are used with new ways to investigate, operate and continuously improve them at scale.

Available in November, RoomOS 27 brings intelligence to where work happens-making the workplace more natural for people and easier for IT to secure, manage and improve.

Cisco Ceiling Speaker Pro completes Cisco's vision for fully integrated, IP-connected meeting spaces, ensuring every voice is heard clearly and naturally no matter where people join from. It integrates into the same intelligent system as Cisco cameras, microphones, and room devices, using AI to adapt audio across the space so even quiet voices carry naturally. Connected directly from the network to central management, Ceiling Speaker Pro replaces complex, multi-vendor audio setups with a single Ethernet cable that is simple to deploy and scale.

A New Approach to Customer Relationships

Customer experience today is constrained by treating engagements as isolated, atomic interactions. Advances in agentic AI now make it possible to connect interactions across customer journeys, systems and time into a single, continuous relationship. To help organizations evolve from an interaction-based approach to a relationship-based approach, Cisco is introducing Dialog, an agentic harness that enables personalized, long lasting customer relationships. New capabilities in Dialog include:

Long-horizon execution : Agents keep working on the customer's behalf after a conversation ends, coordinating across people, agents, and backend systems until the desired outcome is achieved.

: Agents keep working on the customer's behalf after a conversation ends, coordinating across people, agents, and backend systems until the desired outcome is achieved. Persistent relationship context : Unifies customer history with enterprise data to maintain continuous context across all channels and time, powering absolute personalization at scale.

: Unifies customer history with enterprise data to maintain continuous context across all channels and time, powering absolute personalization at scale. Self-learning with every interaction : Continuously refines agent performance with every interaction, learning from customer journeys and human agent judgment while adhering to enterprise policy.

: Continuously refines agent performance with every interaction, learning from customer journeys and human agent judgment while adhering to enterprise policy. Rapid onboarding: Enables organizations to onboard AI agents like new teammates, indexing existing employee handbooks, knowledge bases, and operating procedures.

To ensure enterprise trust and scale, Webex AI Agents operate within active safety guardrails from Cisco AI Defense, with live telemetry and operational observability powered by Splunk.

Bringing It All Together

Cisco brings together collaboration, networking, workplace intelligence, customer experience, security, and observability on one integrated foundation. Together with Connected Intelligence, this foundation turns fragmented context into coordinated action across work, workplaces, and customer experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change, and Cisco will not necessarily update the information.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry-leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.